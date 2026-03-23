YoungBoy Never Broke Again to Pay for Funeral of Louisiana Girl Killed in Accidental Shooting

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has pledged to pay for the funeral of a Louisiana girl who was killed in an accidental shooting earlier this month.

Kimani Thomas, 10, was accidentally shot by a younger relative in Baton Rouge, La., on March 10 and later died from her injuries. According to local news station WBRZ, the shooting occurred when Thomas' stepfather was going into work at the Sonic drive-in restaurant on Government Street, and her mother was leaving her shift. While waiting in the car, a younger relative found a firearm and accidentally shot Thomas while she was playing outside of the vehicle.

Thomas' mother has revealed in a social media post that YoungBoy Never Broke Again has offered to cover the cost of the young girl's funeral.

"I know Baton Rouge love to say all the bad things people do. But I want to be the first to say to NBA YoungBoy and whomever may be apart of his team tonight," Kimani's mother recently shared on social media. "As I type this with tears in my eyes my baby Kimani funeral is officially paid for!"

According to Thomas' mother, YoungBoy Never Broke Again was her daughter's favorite rap artist.

"I know she dancing her tail off full of joy!" Thomas' mother added.

Thomas is scheduled to be laid ot rest on March 28 in Baton Rouge.

XXL has reached out to NBA YoungBoy's team for comment.

Watch WBRZ's Report on NBA YoungBoy Paying for Kimani Thomas's Funeral

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