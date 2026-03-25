Yeat Talks New Album, Friendship With Drake and Working With YoungBoy Never Broke Again in Rare Interview

In a rare interview, Yeat talks about his new album, his friendship with Drake and working with YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

On Wednesday (March 25), Apple Music premiered an exclusive video interview with Yeat on their YouTube channel. The Los Angeles-based rapper hasn't done an interview in five years, but decided to chop it up with Zane Lowe before the release of his new double album, ADL (A Dangerous Lyfe / A Dangerous Love). Speaking of which, Yeat proclaimed during the interview that his new project will set the tone for his music career.

"The album is more like gonna set the tone for the rest of my career," he said. "It's gonna light the way for a lot of people. A lot of my fans, especially. And I feel like it's just gonna be a new precedent for like, where my music is gonna be. It's a new tone-setter."

Elsewhere in the convo, the 26-year-old rhymer talked about how his friendship with Drake who he says has given him an "eye-opening perspective" on how to keep a successful music career on track.

Yeat even spoke highly of another friend, NBA YoungBoy. When asked about YB's lyrical assist on the ADL track, "Face the Flame" with Grimes, Yeat stated, "Me and Top been cool for a long time. I love Top. He's just like another case of a person that's just like, he's so real."

"Like Top is top. That's why he with me. It's another genuine like real connection, friendship," he added.

Yeat's new project, ADL (A Dangerous Lyfe / A Dangerous Love), will arrive at DSPs on Friday (March 27).

See Yeat Talk About His New Album A Dangerous Lyfe

See Yeat Speak About Working With NBA YoungBoy

See Yeat Open Up About His Friendship With Drake

See the Full Yeat Interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe

Get our free mobile app