Drake Confirms Iceman Album Is Coming Soon

Drake confirms his new Iceman album is coming soon.

On Sunday (March 29), Drake inducted Nelly Furtado into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the 2026 Juno Awards. During his speech, Drizzy insisted his highly anticipated new Iceman album will be dropping in the near future.

"Nels, I love you," Drake said. "Have a great night. Enjoy your Hall of Fame status. It's long overdue. Kill the performance. We love you, dawg. Iceman coming soon."

Drake has been teasing his forthcoming Iceman album for over a year, first confirming the project last February during a tour stop in Australia.

"Eventually, when the time is right, Drizzy Drake alone by himself is gonna have to have a one-on-one talk to y’all," he told the Australian crowd. "When the time is right, I’ll be back with another album—a one-on-one conversation with y’all that you need to hear."

Last July, he confirmed the album title on his $ome $exy $ongs 4 EU Tour with PartyNextDoor

"I'm working on my album, Iceman," he told those in attendance. "We got a lot to talk about. So, I'm looking forward to it."

Since then, he's continued to tease the project. The rollout has included the Iceman YouTube series and multiple singles, including "Which One" featuring Central Cee, "What Did I Miss" and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Fox.

In recent weeks, speculation about the album dropping has been heating up. Last week, several Drake affiliates changed their social media profile photos to the same picture of a huge diamond.

Watch Drake Confirm His New Iceman Album Is Coming Soon

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