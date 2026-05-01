Drake’s Gold and Diamond Rolex Watch From Take Care Album Sells for $500,000

Drake's lavish gold and diamond Rolex that he wore on his 2011 album Take Care sells for $500,000.

According to a listing on Wind Vintage, a Palm Beach, Fla.-based company owned by watch specialist Eric Wind, Drizzy's luxurious gold and diamond-encrusted Rolex GMT Master II timepiece was purchased at its advertised price of $500,000. XXL reached out to Wind Vintage to get some info on the expensive watch.

According to Wind Vintage's Senior Watch Specialist Charlie Dunne, the extravagant accessory is not actually the Canadian rap star's personal timepiece, but rather a watch from a colleague of Drizzy who lent him the timepiece for the Take Care album photo shoot and various promotional campaigns related to the project.

"Personally, I have never seen the collectible watch market hotter than it is today," Wind Vintage's Eric Wind told WatchPro. "The velocity with which we are selling the watches, frequently selling the watches within minutes of listing the watch on our site, is mind-blowing, but there is a broad diversity of highly educated buyers who are collecting them, so it is not isolated to a specific and narrow group of buyers that would mean the market is fragile and risky."

The golden Rolex features full links with the bracelet displaying light wear on the clasp and some minor scratches on the caseback. The luxurious watch is accompanied by its original box and official document of authenticity. Additionally, the sale includes various OVO memorabilia, including a Swiss army knife, an OVO owl statue, exclusive apparel, and a backstage VIP pass.

XXL has reached out to Drake's rep for comment.

See Images of Drake's Gold and Diamond Rolex Watch from Take Care Album

Drake's gold and diamond Rolex www.windvintage.com loading...

Drake's gold and diamond Rolex watch from Take Care. windvintage.com loading...

Drake's gold and diamond Rolex watch from Take Care. windvintage.com loading...

Drake's gold and diamond Rolex watch from Take Care. windvintage.com loading...

Drake's gold and diamond Rolex watch from Take Care. windvintage.com loading...

Drake's gold and diamond Rolex watch from Take Care. windvintage.com loading...

Drake's gold and diamond Rolex watch from Take Care. windvintage.com loading...

Drake's gold and diamond Rolex watch from Take Care. windvintage.com loading...

Drake's gold and diamond Rolex watch from Take Care. windvintage.com loading...

Drake's gold and diamond Rolex watch from Take Care. windvintage.com loading...

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