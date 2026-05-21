Rick Ross Insists Iceman Is Horrendous, Mocks Drake’s Singing

Rick Ross insists in a recent interview that Drake's new Iceman album is horrendous and mocks Drizzy's singing.

On Wednesday (May 20), Rozay was a guest on the PBD Podcast. During the sit-down, Ross was asked about Drake and the new LP. The Miami rapper insisted that Aubrey is not on his level and brought up Drake's lawsuit against Universal Music Group.

"When you diss certan people and they can't deal with it emotionally, they're embarrassed," Ross said. "They're humiliated. That's when they sue all of these people."

Ross admitted to hearing a few songs off the album and called the project horrendous. Ross also mocked Drake's singing.

"It was like, 'No one's my friend/You left me alone,'" Ross jokingly crooned. "It's that type of sh*t. You gotta be a boss out here, man."

"I had people that listened to [Iceman]," Ross continued. "By the fifth song, they came out, they was like, 'Damn, this sh*t wack.' Then they went back in and listened to it. I'm like, it's not nothing that's dope...This a muthaf**ka who always bringing up Michael Jackson. Where the 'Billy Jean' at? Where the 'Thriller?' My homies actually sat there and they lost a hour for the life for this sh*t."

Ross' latest comments come after he called Iceman mid on the day the album was released.

Check out Rozay calling Drake's new Iceman album horrendous and making fun of Drizzy's singing below.

Watch Rick Ross Weigh in on Drake's Iceman Album and Mock Drake's Singing

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