Drake’s Career and OVO Empire to Be Examined in New Canada College Course

Drake will officially be a part of the curriculum this fall for students at Concordia University in Montreal.

Professor and artist Yassin Narcy Alsalman announced the course, titled "Hip Hop: Past/Present/Future - Drake: Media, Myth and Manhood," in a post to X on June 16.

According to slides he shared with the announcement, the course is structured around the career and cultural impact of Drake, with a focus on his discography, the rise of his October's Very Own (OVO) brand and the broader systems that shape modern music industries. It also examines how art intersects with capitalism, and how artists navigate visibility and influence within that framework.

A central question raised in the course framing asks whether audiences want artists to exist purely as entertainment figures, or whether there is a responsibility to consider their well-being and autonomy.

Narcy also shared a fan-made video about the course, explaining that each class will coincide with each one of Drake’s albums, from So Far Gone to ICEMAN. It revealed a longtime connection between Narcy and the OVO camp as well, as he's interviewed Noah '40' Shebib numerous times over the years, most recently for the cover of Rolling Stone Middle East North Africa in 2025.

This also isn't his first hip-hop related class, as he's previously taught courses on Ye and Kendrick Lamar.

Check out the full announcement about the Drake course below.

See What to Expect From Concordia University's Drake Course

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