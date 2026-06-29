The gold carpet at the 2026 BET Awards was a who's who in entertainment, featuring hip-hop stars among the likes of Baby Keem, Latto, Doechii, 2026 XXL Freshmen Miles Minnick and Trap Dickey and more.

On Sunday (June 28), comedian Druski hosted the annual awards show at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, spotlighting Black excellence across music, film and culture. On top of some major performances, the night also featured powerful tribute segments honoring Ms. Lauryn Hill, who received the Living Legend Icon Award, and Teyana Taylor, who received the Icon of the Year award.

Before hitting the stage to perform as part of the tribute to Ms. Lauryn alongside SZA, Doechii threw it back to the early aughts as she walked the carpet in a deep brown crocheted dress from Dsquared2's Spring 2006 collection. She also won the BET Her Award for "Girl, Get Up," her collab with SZA.

Miles Minnick, who was nominated for Best New Artist, threw it back even further with a look inspired by the Harlem Renaissance with a dark striped longline suit and a black beret. His peer and fellow 2026 XXL Freshman Trap Dickey kept it more casual in a leather jacket over a button up with a bowtie, pairing it with shades, black pants and a belt.

Latto made one of her first public appearances since giving birth just last month, and the snapback was on full display in her black sheer Lily Phellera corset gown.

Just before opening the show, T.I. and sons King and Domani walked the carpet as a family. While Tip went for a tailored gray suit, Domani went for the Canadian tuxedo and a pair of Timbs, with King keeping it even more casual in a zip-up with leather pants and sneakers.

And before performing alongside singer Momo Boyd, Baby Keem rocked a suit with a yellow tie on the carpet.

Check out the gold carpet looks at the 2026 BET Awards below.

See Rappers on the 2026 BET Awards Gold Carpet