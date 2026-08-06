T.I. Delivers Heartfelt Speech to Tiny During Their Wedding Vow Renewal Ceremony

T.I. put his way with words on display as he delivered a heartfelt speech to his longtime wife, Tiny Harris, at their wedding vows renewal over the weekend.

After previously sharing photos and videos from the ceremony, Tiny returned to Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 5) with footage of T.I.'s speech from the renewal, which took place on July 31 in honor of their 16th wedding anniversary.

Addressing family and friends, Tip reflected on the journey they've shared over the last 25 years, calling both his purpose and his partner blessings from God.

"It is in my belief and my heart that I feel God puts every soul here on earth with a purpose and a partner," he said. "It is our job to find both."

The Atlanta rapper admitted that while some people find one but spend their lives searching for the other, he was fortunate enough to find both.

"And God love me so much that he not only wanted to bless me, he indeed wanted to challenge me as well," he continued. "25 years ago I accepted this challenge to protect, to provide, to love and to honor in sickness and health. The sickness of the mind as well."

T.I. went on to thank Tiny for the love, loyalty, family and years they've built together before making it clear there's no one else he'd rather spend his life with.

"You could put on a million dresses in a million years and I would say the same thing every time," he said. "There is no other person for me. I have found mine. [...] A love of legends is what this is and that is the only love for me."

Tiny accompanied the clip with a caption reflecting on the emotional moment.

"One the most unexpected but most magical moment of the night," she wrote. "This love was very challenging over these 25yrs but so well worth it. The way u show your love for me so loudly I have to recognize that some may never experience a love like ours."

As previously reported, the star-studded ceremony was held in Jamaica and featured appearances from Tiny's Xscape groupmates Kandi Burruss and Tamika Scott, while singer Major performed as she walked down the aisle. The couple started dating in 2001 and got married in Miami nine years later in 2010.

Check out Tip's beautiful speech to Tiny below.

Watch T.I.'s Heartfelt Speech to Tiny

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