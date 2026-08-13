T.I. Talks Reintroducing Himself While Saying Goodbye on Final Album, the Future of His Comedy Career and the Long-Awaited Jeezy Joint Project

So Be It

Following a quarter-century-long reign, T.I. has released his final album, Kill the King, but that doesn't mean he'll stop giving fans more reasons to watch the throne.

Interview: C. Vernon Coleman II

Editor’s Note: This story appears in the Summer 2026 issue of XXL Magazine, on newsstands now and available for sale on the XXL website.

T.I. has murder on his mind. After 25 years as hip-hop’s self-anointed crown-holder for the South, the trap music trailblazer insists he’s done dropping albums after releasing his swan-song 12th LP, Kill the King, this past June, and metaphorically assassinating the ego that he built his career on. And he plans to go out with a bang.

In January of this year, the 45-year-old rap legend reunited with producer Pharrell Williams for the pompous single “Let ’Em Know,” signaling the start of a retirement rollout that the King decreed back in 2021. The certified gold single peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking Tip’s first top 40 solo hit since 2014. The following month, he seemingly got hip-hop’s top opp, 50 Cent, to back down after their much-publicized verbal-turned-lyrical joust evolved into a family affair when Fif seemed to diss T.I.’s wife Tiny’s appearance, and then Tip’s sons Domani and King threw their own viral punches on wax.

Hit-making and controversy are things T.I. has been all too familiar with since he labeled himself The King of the South on his 2001 debut album, I’m Serious. He’s amassed a stalwart career, including four No. 1 songs, eight top 10 solo albums and a potential Verzuz playlist that would give any probable opponent pause. From Grammy awards and starring movie roles to viral beefs, famous fisticuffs and a federal case, T.I. is trap rap’s Dos Equis guy.

Right now, the respected MC is ready to end his monarchy. He’s content, even. Kill the King, with production from Pharrell, Dr. Dre, DJ Toomp, Organized Noize and more, plus guest appearances from Usher, The-Dream, Summer Walker, Young Dro and others, is his farewell to the game. A final reminder, as he calls it, to reinforce why he’s donned the tilted fitted crown for years.

After that, T.I. says he’s done with rap, sort of, and will focus on family, film, his budding comedy career and other ventures. Tip seems to have no qualms with never putting out another project.

In late May, XXL caught up with T.I. at a studio outside Atlanta where he was rehearsing for his headlining 2026 Birthday Bash performance. He discussed crafting his final album, his upcoming King Succession Tour with Domani and King, what’s next after retirement, his legacy and more.

XXL: Kill the King. Is this officially the final T.I. album?



T.I.: Mm-hmm. I feel like I’m going to do a deluxe or something to extend this album. It ain’t going to be another album. It’ll be an extension of this album.



Does creating a final album come with more pressure than creating previous projects?

It actually comes with more freedom. And to be able to walk away on my own terms. That is a blessing that I’m celebrating. It’s not a sad moment for me. I can’t ask the game for nothing more. I got everything I prayed for and more.

And I don’t want to just be taking up space fighting for the same opportunity, fighting for the same position. I done had my shot. I don’t need the money from it. So, it’s really just an ego play at this point, which is why the album is called Kill the King. Kill the King is really like a metaphor for killing the ego.

What kind of emotions came with recording this last album?



It’s very self-gratuitous. I will tell you that. Because the idea is to kill the ego but in order to do that, you got to get the sh*t out your system. It’s really just heavy on this is what the f**k I do. I pride myself on being a sharp MC, a songwriter, a hit-maker, a philosopher, a free-thinker, a truth-speaker.

I’m going to throw some sh*t out there that make a muthaf**ka think a little bit. And regardless of how much I make you think or don’t make you think, the sh*t going to be jamming.

Are there any themes on this album that you felt like you couldn’t do maybe earlier in your career?

I’m more mindful of the things I say. It’s a lot less—for lack of a better word—crotch-grabbing. I’m more aware of the words I speak, now that I have not just children but grandchildren. I still toe the line. I still walk the ledge.

That’s a balance that some rappers try to have as they’re getting older.



You got to learn. You got to show what you’ve learned. And I don’t think I can do that being as unhinged as I once was. I got to show some levels of discernment.

Do you feel like you said everything there is to say as a rapper?



I feel like I’ve said everything I care to say. Absolutely.

Pharrell was very influential on your first project. So, this is a full circle moment for you both.

As far as the people who have had a significant hand on my development as an artist, Pharrell was the only one that I didn’t have a hit with. I just feel like we have earned and deserve that moment. So, I’m happy that we have the opportunity to share this moment right now.

How does Pharrell challenge you differently?



Pharrell is just a genius, creative mind. I feel like he has mastered the ability of taking some sh*t way far out there, but still grounding it in the culture. He’ll take some sh*t like [Clipse’s] “Grindin’,” that’s seemingly abstract, but give it that authenticity that makes it so identifiable by our culture. He kind of stepped me out of my comfort zone a little bit.

On the song “MR Him” that you released earlier this year, you say, “Never chase bread, chase the vision.” Has that always been a mindset that you had or something you matured into?

No, it’s something that I developed over time. I evolved into it. You have to pick up things from trial and error. I’ve chased money before and I caught it. But I find that there’s just an undeniable priceless piece that comes with executing a vision. And whatever the vision pays, that value is immeasurable.

You had a widely publicized back-and-forth with 50 Cent earlier this year. Did you want to address it on the album or were you off that?

Everything that I did address, I went back and changed it. This is not worth my time. As far as news goes, it isn’t newsworthy. And then this moment of mine, I don’t want to share.

Do you think it brought you all closer as a family?



I hadn’t thought about that. I think it showed us different things about each other. I think it shows us the capabilities of one another. Not even just in things that was revealed, publicly. I mean, you know, in private discussions. [It showed] how far some ones of us are willing to go that might not have been acknowledged.

You said in previous interviews that that was not done for promotion. But, your sons King and Domani definitely got some promotion off that because they were showing out in that back-and-forth.



I don’t do sh*t for promotion. That’s not my M.O. That just ain’t me. I would much rather not be bothered. I’d rather go about my business and just live a life of peace and separation if necessary. Rather than being in the mud, unnecessarily, with people that like being in the mud.

Were you proud of the feedback that they were getting? Especially Domani.



I’ve been known he was dope. I know he has every capability of doing all that he has done and more. You know, Domani has a different side to him. Anything negative that it takes to bring a certain something out of someone, I’d rather not see that. I’d rather see everything that the positive can bring to the surface.

You hit the road on tour with Domani and King in July. Whose idea was that?



We just all kind of connected. Just hearing people asking for it.

Did you ever imagine you would be performing alongside your kids before a few months ago?



I never ruled it out. As Domani grew into his opulence and into his authority as an MC, he has done an excellent job of separating himself from anything T.I. So, I never thought that it would even be a consideration for him.

King is a livewire, man. Have you talked to him and given him that “Don’t mess up this bag” conversation?



Only thing he can f**k up is his own. That’s the thing about him being an adult. He’s responsible for his own sh*t. But more so than not f**king the bag up, I want him to get through his rambunctious years, so we can develop the wisdom and patience that comes with experience.

After this album, are you still holding onto the King of the South title? Are you going to pass the baton?



I’ll step away from it and remain incumbent. What I learned along the journey as I earned and held the title, is that it comes with a lot of responsibility. And whoever feels that they accept and don’t mind that responsibility, if they can earn it and hold it and maintain it, then it’s theirs.

As one of the originators of trap music, do you feel like it’s evolving? Do you think it’s getting formulaic?



Well, trap music has always been, and will always be, a reflection of the environment. So, if the music seems a certain way, that’s just telling you how the environment is. Trap music is a result of the crack era. That’s evolved. The crack era turned into the opioid epidemic. Then, it turned into fentanyl.

So, whatever the music is turning into, it’s just a reflection of what the environment is turning into. So, you can’t judge the music, without acknowledging the environment.

You’ve transitioned into comedy. How’s that going?



Man, it’s on hold right now. I don’t think I fare well in hopping back and forth, focusing on trying to put myself in the mind state or the mindset to write records for this album and focusing on developing material, hit the stage and get laughs. It’s completely different mindsets, completely different sets of skill. So, I’m gonna focus on doing this. And then when I’m done with this, I quit.

Which art form do you think is most vulnerable? Rapping, comedy or acting?

Comedy. [Music and acting] can be both enhanced by other team members. And it could also be blamed upon other team members. Comedy ain’t nobody but you. If they didn’t laugh, it’s your muthaf**kin’ fault. So yeah, I think it’s definitely the most humbling and the most vulnerable art form. And the most challenging.

Is this album like a victory lap, a reflection or the start of something new?



It’s a reminder. There are people who are listening to hip-hop who probably wasn’t around when [I] was showing the world why I should be considered amongst the elite. So, now let me introduce you to this sh*t and show you what I do. And then, I can leave.

So, no T.I. and Jeezy album? People have been waiting for that one.



If Young wanted to do it, I probably would. I’d be more apt to do collaborative albums more than I would a T.I. album.

This is the final album, but you’ll still be rapping.



Yes, if the song is right. Or there’s a genuine interest to do the record. Yeah, that's still possible. I’m going to still make music. I think music is inside of me.

Do you feel like this album shows the most of you as an artist?



Yeah, I do because it’s going to be reintroducing myself to a lot of people. A lot of people, it’s going to be their first time really hearing an entire project from me. I definitely think it’s going to show them more than they already know.

Rap moves so fast, man. You got fans that weren’t even born when you first came out. So, you have to let them know, pun intended.



I don’t mind that.

Listen to T.I.'s Kill the King Album

T.I.'s interview in the 2026 XXL Freshman issue is available to purchase here. In addition to interviews with the 2026 XXL Freshman Class and DJ Drama, there are also conversations with Swae Lee, Sexyy Red, Young M.A, Cash Cobain, Skilla Baby, Lil Tjay, high-profile defense attorney Brian Steel, singer-songwriter Odeal and more, plus a look back at what the 2025 XXL Freshman Class has been doing and explore the cultural impact of the 2016 XXL Freshman Class and where its members are today.