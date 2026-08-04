This year marks the 10th anniversary of the 2016 XXL Freshman Class, one of the most influential groups of rappers ever assembled, a pivotal moment in hip-hop's evolution. The legendary 2016 Class introduced fans to 10 new forces in rap: Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Lil Yachty, Denzel Curry, Anderson .Paak, Desiigner, G Herbo, Dave East and Lil Dicky.

In partnership with Rémy Martin—who launched a campaign last year celebrating a new definition of success—the 2016 XXL Freshman Class 10-Year Anniversary series, hosted by DJ Drama, brings the same spirit to life by discovering how intention, authenticity and personal calling have shaped the achievements of G Herbo, Denzel Curry and Dave East.

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the class, arguably deemed the best Freshman Class of all time, Dave East connects with XXL to reflect on the monumental moment in his career and more.

In this series, host DJ Drama chops it up with Dave East to talk about his growth since being on the cover and the class' impact since its arrival.

"It's been a fast and slow decade for me," Dave says of his 10-year grind. "Ten years ago, I wanted to get out of the projects and drive a Range Rover. That was my [idea of] success."

"Now, I'm thinking way different, bro," he continues. "I want to own real estate. I opened a store [From The Deli] in Harlem."

Looking back at the Freshman cover and the 10 other rappers featured alongside him, Dave is impressed by their class’ collective impact on hip-hop.

"Just watching everybody’s career with everybody on the cover and what they've done over the last decade is remarkable," he shares. "I feel like we're still so relevant."

"I think the culture chose all of y'all, really," DJ Drama adds.

Since his Freshman appearance, Dave East has become a successful artist, actor, entrepreneur and podcaster as a cohost on the Let's Rap About It podcast. As a proud father of three children, he wants the music he makes now to make the right kind of impact.

"I'm just more conscious now about lyrics and what I'm saying on songs ’cause it might be the little homie who just had his daughter," he explains. "I might be more relevant to him than his own family, just based off the music I put out."

Get into Dave East and DJ Drama's conversation, powered by Rémy Martin, below. And visit the 2016 XXL Freshman Class 10-Year Anniversary Page powered by Rémy Martin here.

Watch Dave East’s My Call 2016 XXL Freshman Class 10-Year Anniversary Interview Powered by Rémy Martin

This editorial is presented by Rémy Martin.