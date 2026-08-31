Ye Stands on Top of the World in New Orleans, Brings the Hits and Lets His Catalog Speak for Him

Ye returned to New Orleans this past weekend, reminding fans just how deep his catalog runs as he took the stage at the Caesars Superdome.

More than 65,000 fans packed the Caesars Superdome this past Saturday (Aug. 28) for the Chicago rapper's first performance in the city in 13 years. Produced by IKON Presents, the sold-out stadium show stretched nearly two hours as Ye stood atop a massive globe-shaped stage and ran through songs spanning more than two decades of his career.

XXL was invited by IKON Presents to experience the spectacle firsthand. From inside the Superdome, the night played like a victory lap for Ye, who stood on top of the world—literally—while reminding the crowd of the footprint his music has left on hip-hop and popular culture.

The concert also arrived under unusual circumstances. A day earlier, on Aug. 27, ICE arrested Milo Yiannopoulos at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. Yiannopoulos, who previously served as Ye's chief of staff, was detained after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said the U.K. citizen had overstayed his visa and was issued a final order of removal after failing to appear for an immigration hearing.

Yiannopoulos' presence in New Orleans was believed to be connected to Ye's Superdome concert, though that has not been officially confirmed. How the situation affected Ye, his team or the preparation for the show is also unclear. Whatever may have been happening behind the scenes, there was little indication of distraction once Ye stepped onstage.

These days, Ye appears to be a man of fewer words. The Ye of years past was known to stop shows for lengthy, sometimes controversial monologues. In New Orleans, he largely skipped the talking and let his extensive catalog speak for him.

When the Chi-town MC emerged around 9 p.m., he walked toward the globe almost completely covered in red, wearing a red suit, gloves, boots and a matching mask. The look seemingly pulled inspiration from Shotaro Kaneda, the protagonist of the 1988 Japanese animated film Akira. Ye has long cited the movie as a major creative influence and previously said it has inspired everything from his videos to his stage shows. Then the show began.

"KING" opened a career-spanning run that included "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1," "Can't Tell Me Nothing," "Black Skinhead," "Power," "Jesus Walks," "All Falls Down," "Through the Wire," "Gold Digger," "Touch the Sky," "Stronger," "Ghost Town" and more. Ye performed 41 songs throughout the night.

Some of the show's strongest moments demonstrated just how deeply those records are ingrained in the culture. When "Heartless" came on, the audience in the Superdome sang every word back to Ye as if they had made the track themselves. "All of the Lights" became an even bigger affair as laser beams shot across the stadium and shone on the crowd.

One of the biggest surprises came when Ty Dolla $ign joined Ye onstage. The VULTURES collaborators reunited for performances of "EVERYBODY," "CARNIVAL" and "Fade" after publicly distancing themselves from one another last year. Ty capped off the appearance by praising his collaborator from the stage, calling Ye "the best artist alive."

Then there was "Runaway." Ye walked over to the keyboard and played the 2010 song's iconic opening piano note himself. The reaction was immediate. Before the beat dropped or another note was played, the stadium erupted. One note was all it took.

The night, which wrapped around 11 p.m., was also a milestone for IKON Presents. The independent live entertainment company says the Superdome show pushed it past 1 million fans entertained across more than 200 events since its founding in 2018. Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, T.I., John Salley, Silkk the Shocker and other notable names were also in attendance to watch the G.O.O.D. Music leader perform.

Ye remains one of music's most polarizing figures, and the controversies surrounding his public statements and actions remain part of his story. But inside the Caesars Superdome, something else was just as difficult to ignore: Few artists have built a catalog capable of keeping more than 65,000 people engaged as hit after hit stretches across multiple generations.

Watching record after record ignite the stadium raised one familiar hip-hop question: How many artists could realistically stand across from Ye in a Verzuz? Very few, and depending on who you ask, maybe only one.

On Aug. 28, Ye stood on top of the world in New Orleans, and the crowd's reaction showed just how much weight his catalog still carries.

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