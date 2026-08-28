Hip-Hop Shows Up for Lil Durk In and Outside the Courtroom During His Murder-For-Hire Trial

Several hip-hop artists have shown support for Lil Durk during his murder-for-hire trial this week, both inside and outside the courtroom. From sitting with Durk's family in court to wearing a "Free Durk" T-shirt outside the federal courthouse, the support has not gone unnoticed.

On Monday (Aug. 24), Day 1 of the trial, several Chicago rappers stood in solidarity outside the federal courthouse in Los Angeles, supporting Durk as his murder-for-hire trial got underway. Windy City rappers G Herbo, Dreezy, OTF affiliate Doodie Lo, and a group of fans stood outside of the federal building in solidarity. They took a group photograph while wearing their "Free Durk" shirts.

"We're just here to support Smurk [Durk]. Free the Voice until he's free," said Herbo.

Meanwhile, inside the courtroom, Machine Gun Kelly reportedly watched the trial in an overflow room along with the public and media. In response to online chatter questioning his visibility at the trial, MGK wrote on X, "This been my bro for a decade when he called and asked if id pull up and support[,] im there no question." He also added, "Free durk."

Durkio is getting support miles away from California. In Atlanta, rapper Ralo hopped on Instagram to offer his prayers to the OTF leader. "Lil Durk winning this [trial]... Let's manifest this sh*t," he wrote. "F**k all that #FreeDurk," he added.

On Thursday (Aug. 27), fans were shocked to see Ye show up at the federal building. The Chicago rapper-producer casually walked into the courthouse and headed to the courtroom where Durk's trial was being held. Dressed in an all-black outfit, Ye reportedly sat with Durk’s family during OTF Jam's riveting testimony. The rap veteran was also spotted with Doodie Lo holding up a "Free Durk" tee.

Beyond the courtroom steps, several rappers expressed their support for Durk on social media, with Meek Mill and Swizz Beatz being among the big names repeating the "Free Durk" mantra.

Check out the rappers standing in solidarity with Lil Durk during his legal fight below.

See Rappers Showing Up for Lil Durk Inside and Outside the Courtroom During His Murder-For-Hire Trial