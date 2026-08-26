Lil Durk Shares the Playlist That’s Been Keeping Him Motivated During Murder-for-Hire Trial

Lil Durk is finding motivation through music as he navigates his ongoing murder-for-hire trial, and has shared a playlist that's helping keep him going.

On Tuesday (Aug. 25), Durkio sent the playlist out to his subscribers on his #DeepThoughts Instagram channel.

"Put together some of the music l’ve been listening to lately," he wrote with the link. "Motivation, reflection, real life. Wanted to share it with y'all. Maybe something on here helps somebody else too."

Titled "What I Been Listening To," the 25-song playlist features songs from Drake, J. Cole, JAŸ-Z, Nipsey Hussle, Pooh Shiesty, Lauryn Hill and even country singer and past collaborator Morgan Wallen.

Opening statements in the Chicago rapper's long-awaited murder trial started Monday (Aug. 24) in Los Angeles. In addition to several fans showing up with "Free Durk" signs and shirts, some of his peers also came to court to show support including MGK, G Herbo, Dreezy, Doodie Lo and Durk's longtime girlfriend, India Royale.

Durk stands accused of paying five men to kill Quando Rondo in 2022, in retaliation for King Von's 2020 death. Three of Durk's alleged co-conspirators, Deandre Dontrell Wilson (known as OTF Dede), David Brian Lindsey (known as Browneyez) and Asa Houston (known as OTF Boogie) are also charged in the case. Durk is on trial with Wilson and Lindsey. Witnesses Kacey Hester (aka OTF Jam) Kavon Grant (aka OTF Vonnie) and Keith Jones (aka Flacka) are testifying against Durk.

The Chicago rapper has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

Stream Lil Durk's "What I Been Listening To" playlist on Spotify below, or click here for other streaming options.

Stream Lil Durk's 'What I Been Listening To' Playlist

See Why These 22 Rappers Are in Jail or Prison Right Now