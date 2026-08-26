6ix9ine Insists Lawyer Moe Gangat Is ‘Loud and Wrong’ for Covering Lil Durk Trial, Moe Responds

6ix9ine insists lawyer Moe Gangat is "loud and wrong" for covering the Lil Durk trial and Moe responds.

On Tuesday (Aug. 25), Tekashi shared a post on Instagram criticizing Moe's daily coverage of Durk's legal case.

"Stop listening to this ni**a right here," 69 said in the video before sharing clips of Moe offering opinions on the Pooh Shiesty case. "This ni**a is not a lawyer. He gets everything wrong...I want you to know. This ni**a follows rappers around for free. He books his own hotel, transportation, flight. Nobody pays him to do this coverage. He does this for free, for fame, for clout."

"LOUD AND WRONG KEEP BELIEVING THESE INSTAGRAM LAWYERS," 6ix9ine captioned the post. "SAVE THIS VIDEO AND COME BACK WHEN THE TRIAL IS OVER."

A short time later, Moe responded. According to his LinkedIn page, Moe has a law degree from Georgetown, has been practicing law for over a decade and has his own employment law firm in New York. He defended his reporting.

"This page is not into the gossip and the rumors," Moe said before taking a shot at Tekashi. "As you remember, we covered your case. And we covered how you had a lot of defenses and there was very little evidence against you. And then we heard how you snitched and cooperated."

Check out the back and forth between 6ix9ine and lawyer Moe Gangat below.

Watch 6ix9ine Insists Lawyer Moe Gangat Is "Loud and Wrong" for Covering Lil Durk Trial and Moe Respond