Lil Durk’s Father Makes Emotional Plea for Prayers and Support Ahead of Son’s Murder-for-Hire Trial

Lil Durk's father is asking for prayers and support before his son's murder-for-hire trial, which begins today in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday (Aug. 19), Lil Durk's father, Dontay "Big Durk" Banks, shared a video on his Instagram page making an emotional plea for prayers and support before the start of his son's murder-for-hire trial. The Grammy Award-winning rapper's case will start today (Aug. 20) with jury selection.

"Continue to keep us in prayer. Continue to shower your love and support on us. We need it at this time right here," he said.

"This is gon' be a three-to-four-week trial, and don't let a day pass that you don't make du'a for us, that you don't pray for us," he continued.

"And we will be victorious in the end," Mr. Banks concluded.

Lil Durk, born Durk Devontay Banks, is accused of ordering a hit against his rap rival Quando Rondo, born Tyquian Bowman, who was involved in the November 2020 shooting death of Durk's friend King Von in Atlanta. The alleged murder plot culminated in August of 2022 when Rondo was caught in an ambush at a gas station in Los Angeles. Although Rondo managed to survive the shootout, his cousin, Saviay'a Robinson (aka Lul Pab), was fatally killed. Lil Durk has pleaded not guilty in the case.

According to a report from New York City attorney Moe Gangat, who is covering Lil Durk's trial, the judge today asked potential jurors in the jury pool to fill out questionnaires. Then, on Friday (Aug. 21), prosecutors and defense attorneys will examine them and ask jurors questions to see if they can be fair and impartial during the trial. You can view Gangat's video below.

Stay tuned to XXL for more updates on Lil Durk's criminal trial.

Watch Lil Durk's Dad Call for Prayers and Support Before His Son's Murder-for Hire Trial

Watch Lawyers for Workers' Report on Jury Selection in Lil Durk's Murder-for-Hire Trial

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