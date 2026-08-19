Lil Durk’s Murder-for-Hire Trial: Charges, Evidence and What to Expect

Lil Durk's murder-for-hire trial is scheduled to start this week, and here is what you can expect.

On Thursday (Aug. 20), jury selection will begin in the case against Durk, who's facing federal charges stemming from an alleged plot to kill Quando Rondo in retaliation for the death of King Von. Opening arguments could follow as soon as the next day.

Durk was arrested in October 2024, and accused of paying five men to kill Rondo in 2022. Though they did not hit the alleged intended target, Quando's cousin Lul Pab was killed in the melee. Prosecutors allege the plot was carried out as retaliation for the November 2020 killing of King Von, who was shot and killed following an altercation in Atlanta. Rondo's associate Timothy Leeks was charged in connection with Von's death.

Three of Durk's alleged co-conspirators, Deandre Dontrell Wilson (known as OTF Dede), David Brian Lindsey (known as Browneyez) and Asa Houston (known as OTF Boogie) are also charged in the case.

The government's case against Durk has expanded since his initial arrest. On July 31, prosecutors filed an updated indictment that split a previously combined interstate stalking allegation into two separate counts. One alleges that Durk stalked Rondo using a dangerous weapon, while the other alleges interstate stalking that resulted in Pab's death.

The updated indictment brought Durk's total number of charges to seven. In addition to interstate stalking with a dangerous weapon and interstate stalking that resulted in death, the other charges are murder in aid of racketeering, conspiracy to commit interstate stalking, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death and discharging a machine gun in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death.

Prosecutors are expected to present a range of evidence during the trial, including Durk's music. On Aug. 13, U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald ruled that the prosecution can use Durk's 2021 "Pissed Me Off" music video and song as evidence. The government previously argued that the track's lyrics could demonstrate Durk's willingness and ability to retaliate for Von's death. The video also features Durk carrying large amounts of cash while he raps about paying for guns, cars and bonds.

Prosecutors have also pointed to unreleased music as part of their evidence. In a third superseding indictment filed in June, the government included screenshots from an unreleased music video for "Redman" that allegedly depicts Durk shooting and killing an individual portrayed as a Quando Rondo lookalike. The indictment also includes a text message allegedly sent by Durk that reads, "I can't let this slide," in reference to Von's death.

The Chicago rapper is being represented by Brian Steel, who previously represented Young Thug during his lengthy YSL RICO trial. He's working alongside lead attorney Drew Findling, who has represented several high-profile hip-hop artists, including YoungBoy Never Broke Again, YFN Lucci, Cardi B, Gucci Mane and YNW Melly's upcoming double-murder retrial.

Durk has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

Stay tuned to XXL for updates.

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