Lil Durk Will Remain in Jail to Face Charges of Racketeering and Murder at Second Trial

Lil Durk will remain in jail to face charges of racketeering and murder in a second trial slated to take place next month.

The Chicago rapper, born Durk Banks, earned a legal victory last Friday (Sept. 11), when he was acquitted of all charges in his murder-for-hire case. However, he is scheduled to go on trial again on Oct. 5 for murder-related racketeering and weapons offenses. Durk was initially hit with the VICAR (violent crimes in aid of racketeering activity) charge in a third superseding indictment back in June. His lawyers were able to get the charges severed from his murder-for-hire case, which means the 33-year-old rapper will have to face them in a second trial.

The charges stem from the same incident involving Quando Rondo and Saviay'a Robinson, in which Durk was just found not guilty. This means Durk's legal team has an argument that the case should be dismissed based on their victory in the first case.

Following a three-week trial, Durk was acquitted of stalking Quando Rondo using a dangerous weapon; stalking Saviay’a "Lul Pab" Robinson resulting in death; conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in a murder-for-hire resulting in Pab's death; and using interstate commerce facilities in a murder-for-hire resulting in Pab's death.

His codefendants Deandre Dontrell Wilson (known as OTF Dede) and David Brian Lindsey (known as Browneyez) were convicted of the stalking and stalking conspiracy counts; and both men were found not guilty on the murder-for-hire charge.

Following the trial, Durk's attorney, Drew Findling, was adamant that Durk should be freed.

“Twenty-two months ago, Durk and I made an agreement that we would make history with the greatest verdict in this country, and it happened today," Findling told the press.

“Durk is not guilty of all charges," he added. “The shackles must come off, and he must walk free.”

XXL has reached out to Lil Durk's attorney for comment.

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