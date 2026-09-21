Juror Who Helped Acquit Lil Durk in Murder-for-Hire Trial Gives First Interview While Hiding Identity, Explains How Verdict Was Determined

A juror who sat on the jury in Lil Durk's trial sat down for their first interview, explaining how the not guilty verdict was ultimately decided.

On Saturday (Sept. 19), YouTuber Ceddy Nash published a two-hour conversation on his Nightly Nash podcast featuring the anonymous juror, who said they were deeply proud of the work the jurors put in.

"We worked our a*ses off," the juror said. "Like I'm proud of the result. We went through every single page of that [binder of evidence]. They were like 10 inches long. There was one exhibit book. Then there was a second exhibit book. So we're talking 20 inches of exhibits, man. And then there's the USB port with voice notes and video recordings and all the stuff that we saw in the trial. And we're talking mountains of evidence."

"We went through every, and I can say this with confidence," the juror added. "We went through every single piece of evidence. So those saying the jury was, dude, I'm proud of the job we did. We went through everything. We were meticulous, bro."

The juror went on to explain the delay on the first day of deliberations was because the whole group of jurors were having to crowd around two binders to read the evidence, so they asked for it to be digitized. Once receiving that, there was then a hangup over the true definition of what a conspiracy is, which is why they turned to the judge to clarify it.

Ultimately, the jurors felt that there was just not enough proof to believe Durk was calling these shots that made it organized crime. One of the smoking guns, the juror said, was the fact everyone involved in the alleged murder-for-hire plot went ahead and booked flights under their real names despite Durk allegedly saying not to, "so how much authority does he actually have?"

The anonymous juror also discussed the DJ Akademiks interview that the prosecution believed was really going to seal their guilty verdict.

"The podcast, if anything, was like a funny little anecdote that I guess the prosecution was making it sound like he he kind of snitched on himself on that one," the juror said. "But it's like maybe, I don't know, chock it up to just kind of meme culture, you know what I mean? Like I know what that whole thing entails for clicks and all that. It didn't really weigh on me."

Check out the full interview with a juror from Lil Durk's trial below.

Listen to the Full Interview With Juror From Lil Durk's Trial

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