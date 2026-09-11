Lil Durk Found Not Guilty on All Charges in Murder-for-Hire Trial – Report

After just over two weeks, Lil Durk's murder-for-hire trial has officially concluded, with the Chicago rapper being found not guilty on all charges.

On Friday (Sept. 11), after three days of deliberation, a Los Angeles jury returned a not guilty verdict for Lil Durk at 8 p.m. ET. The 33-year-old rapper was acquitted on all charges, according to journalist Meghann Cuniff, who has been covering the trial. However, co-defendants Deandre Dontrell Wilson (known as OTF Dede) and David Brian Lindsey (known as Browneyez) were convicted of the stalking and stalking conspiracy counts; and both men were found not guilty on the murder-for-hire charge. Cuniff also added that Lil Durk will not be released from jail due to the fact that he has another trial pending for a RICO charge.

Upon hearing the not guilty verdict, Durkio reportedly cried while his wife, India Royale, wrapped her arms around his mother in the second row behind him. Durk's mother was crying as well.

Over the course of three days, the jurors spent nearly eight hours pondering over the evidence that was presented to them in the case. On the first day of deliberation (Sept. 9), jurors sent the judge a note requesting that all the evidence be in digital form, Cuniff reported. She noted that gathering and delivering the requested materials would take some time. The request was eventually fulfilled the following morning (Sept. 10).

On day two of deliberation (Sept. 10), the jury requested verification of jury instructions relating to the charge of conspiracy to commit stalking and asked for the definition of the word "intent" from a legal standpoint.

As for the jury instructions, they included five counts to consider during deliberation: conspiracy to commit stalking; stalking Quando Rondo using a dangerous weapon; stalking Saviay’a "Lul Pab" Robinson resulting in death; conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in a murder-for-hire resulting in Pab's death; and using interstate commerce facilities in a murder-for-hire resulting in Pab's death.

Durk was arrested on Oct. 17, 2024 in South Florida, and accused of paying five men to kill Quando Rondo in 2022. Though they did not hit the alleged intended target, Quando's cousin Saviay’a "Lul Pab" Robinson was killed in the melee. Prosecutors allege the plot was carried out as retaliation for the November 2020 killing of King Von, who was shot and killed following an altercation in Atlanta. Rondo's associate, Timothy "Lul Timm" Leeks, shot Von and was charged in connection with Von's death.

Five of Durk's alleged co-conspirators, Deandre Dontrell Wilson (OTF Dede), David Brian Lindsey (Browneyez), Asa Houston (OTF Boogie), Kavon Grant (OTF Vonnie) and Keith "Flacka" Jones were also charged in the case.

Jury selection began on Aug. 20, with opening statements just days later on Aug. 24. At trial, prosecutors confirmed that cooperating witnesses Kacey "OTF Jam" Hester, Kavon Grant and Keith Jones would be taking the stand and testifying against Durk. Wilson and Lindsey were on trial with Durk, while Houston will have a separate trial at a later date.

Vonnie and Jones were the alleged hitmen, along with OTF Dede, Browneyez and OTF Boogie.

Banks' attorney Marissa Goldberg shifted the blame for the murder plot on co-defendant Vonnie, the Chicago rapper's personal assistant, who pleaded guilty to murder and agreed to cooperate with the government against Durk.

In addition to several fans showing up with "Free Durk" signs and shirts, some of the embattled rap star's family and peers also came to court to show support during the trial, including his father Durk Banks Sr., G Herbo, Dreezy, Doodie Lo, MGK and Durk's wife India Royale.

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