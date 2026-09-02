Young Thug Addresses Rumors He Hasn’t Helped Lil Durk With Legal Fees in Murder-for-Hire Trial

Young Thug has addressed rumors that he hasn't helped Lil Durk with legal fees throughout his ongoing murder-for-hire trial.

On Wednesday morning (Sept. 2), Thug reaffirmed that he's the one responsible for attorney Brian Steel taking Durk's case, which is something he previously said in 2025. However, the 2025 post mentioned actually paying for Steel, while this post did not mention a financial contribution.

"Ni**a best friends on the stand saying he did serious sh*t 'lying' and yall asking blogs who paid for lawyers lol," he wrote on X. "if I didn't say he was my brother my lawyer wouldn't have even took the case. I sent Brian to get with him and take the case. Stop making me the bad guy and pray harder for him cause I am."

The conversation surrounding what Thug has or hasn't contributed was stirred up earlier this week during a live stream from DJ Akademiks. He claimed that while he's heard Ye, Drake, 21 Savage and Lil Baby have all been putting up money for Durk, he heard Thug hasn't sent anything at all.

Shortly afterward, Durk's longtime crew member Doodie Lo joined a stream with N3on from outside the trial, where he named several people who gave Durk money for legal fees–and Thug's name was noticeably absent.

Back in 2025, Thug hopped on X to say that he personally paid for Steel, who previously represented him in the YSL trial, to join Durk's legal team.

"All yall new junkies in otf, just know I’m the one sent Brian steel to help him on my dime," he wrote.

While that post was in September 2025, Steel did not end up officially joining Durk's team until March 2026.

Check out Young Thug's full post addressing the rumors about not helping Lil Durk with legal fees below.

See Young Thug Address Rumors About Not Helping Lil Durk With Legal Fees

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