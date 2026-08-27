OTF Jam Testifies That the Murder of Quando Rondo’s Cousin Was ‘Sloppy’, Says He’s Got Love for Lil Durk But ‘Don’t Respect Him’

OTF Jam reportedly testifies that the murder of Quando Rondo's cousin was "sloppy" and says he's got love for Lil Durk but "don't respect him."

On Thursday (Aug. 27) for Day 4 of the trial, former Lil Durk affiliate OTF Jam, born Kacey Hester, continued his testimony from yesterday as he detailed the murder of Quando Rondo's cousin, Saviay’a Robinson (aka Lil Pab), while attempting to kill Quando at a Los Angeles gas station in August of 2022. On the stand, Jam explained why he felt the need to talk with the FBI about his role in the murder of Rondo's cousin.

"I had to get off my chest. I saw the opportunity," he reportedly said, according to journalist Michael Blackshire, who is covering the trial. "I felt it was dumb in a sloppy matter. People who shouldn't have been there," he continued.

When the prosecution asked if he was uncomfortable with what happened, Jam replied, "I thought it was sloppy. I didn't know dude (Lul Pab). In my eyes, he was innocent. I just said I don't have beef with him."

Jam also shared during his testimony that he spoke with Durk following the incident, noting that despite failing to kill Quando, he was allegedly pleased with the killing of the rapper's cousin. Jam felt exploited by Durk, which led to him no longer having respect for the OTF leader.

"I still got a lot of love for him. Blood [Durk] was there for me... I feel bad," he reportedly said in court. "I know he probably hate me. I got love for him, I just don't have respect for him."

Jam also admitted that testifying could put himself in danger, as snitching is often seen as a death sentence for a person involved in a gang.

"As a Black disciple that's breaking all laws. You can snitch on a opp and get f**ked up," he reportedly testified. When asked if he could be murdered or killed, even now, Jam replied, "Of course."

As previously reported, OTF Jam testified on Wednesday (Aug. 26) that he participated in the 2022 murder of Quando Rondo's cousin, and named co-defendants Durk, DeAndre Wilson and David Lindsey as participants as well.

Stay tuned to XXL for more updates on the Lil Durk trial.

Read Some of OTF Jam's Testimony as Transcribed by Journalist Michael Blackshire

Watch Trap Lore Ross' Report on OTF Jam's Testimony at Lil Durk's Murder-For-Hire Trial

Watch Moe Gangat (@lawyerforworkers)'s Recap of OTF Jam's Testimony

Get our free mobile app