OTF Jam Identifies Lil Durk in Court as a Participant in Murder of Quando Rondo’s Cousin – Report

OTF Jam reportedly identifies Lil Durk in court as a participant in the murder of Quando Rondo’s cousin.

On Wednesday (Aug. 25), the highly publicized case against Durk and his codefendants, DeAndre Wilson and David Lindsey, continued with witness testimony. Today, a familiar face took the stand: former Durk affiliate Kacey "OTF Jam" Hester. Since shortly after Durk's arrest in October of 2024, rumors circulated that Jam helped bring a case against Durk by being an informant for the feds.

On the stand on Wednesday, Jam confirmed he participated in the 2022 murder of Quando Rondo's cousin, Saviay’a Robinson and named Durk, Wilson and Lindsey as participants as well, according to journalist Michael Blackshire, who is covering the trial.

The jury was also shown a group text from 2023 discussing Jam. In the messages, Durk appears to acknowledge that Jam is going to tell on them but concedes, "As long as we don’t break, they can tell them whatever."

Prosecutors say Durk paid Hester, Kavon "OTF Vonnie" Grant, Deandre Wilson, Keith Jones, David Lindsey and Asa Houston to travel to California and kill Quando Rondo in August of 2022. The plot was revenge for the death of King Von, who was killed by Quando associate Timothy "Lul Timm" Leeks in 2020. The attempt on Quando's life, a brazen gas station shooting, left the rapper's cousin, Saviay’a Robinson, shot and killed instead.

OTF Jam and two of Durk's other alleged hitmen, OTF Vonnie and Keith Jones, have pleaded guilty and will also be taking the stand against Durk, Wilson and Lindsey. Houston has been severed from this trial.

Durk, Wilson and Lindsey face life in prison if found guilty.

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