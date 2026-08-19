Evidence in Lil Durk’s Murder-for-Hire Trial: DJ Akademiks Interviews, Music Videos, 911 Call, Texts and More

A judge has decided on what evidence will be allowed in Lil Durk's murder-for-hire trial, including DJ Akademiks interviews, multiple music videos, a 911 call, text messages and more.

The Chicago rapper's trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection on Thursday (Aug. 20), with last-minute motions being ruled upon in the days leading up to the case being seen in court. On Tuesday (Aug. 18), the Court ruled on a motion concerning a laundry list of evidence that will and won't be allowed to be shown to the jury.

Two pieces of media that have been admitted include two interviews with DJ Akademiks: one with Durk and another featuring 6ix9ine and Wack 100, where they chastized Durk for not sliding for Von. The prosecution reportedly has someone who will testify that Durk felt some type of way about being perceived as not avenging Von's death because of that interview.

The dozens of items the judge has OK'd also include a 911 call from a witness to the Quando Rondo attempted murder, multiple music videos, a video of Quando Rondo's reaction to the shooting, clips from Durk's appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, various photos from Durk's iCloud account, text messages and more.

Durk is charged with orchestrating a murder attempt on Quando Rondo in retaliation for the death of King Von, who was killed by a Quando Rondo associate in November of 2020. Instead of killing Quando in the August of 2022 shooting, investigators say Durk's shooters killed Quando's cousin, who was riding in the car with the rapper.

Durk and five associates have been charged with the death. They face life in prison if found guilty.

See What Evidence Will Be Allowed in the Lil Durk Murder-for-Hire Trial

See 47 of the Longest Prison Bids in Hip-Hop History C-Murder, Max B, B.G. and more.