Meek Mill Goes In on DJ Akademiks for Destroying Hip-Hop Culture, Ak Fires Back

Meek Mill went off on DJ Akademiks following Lil Durk's not guilty verdict, accusing the media personality of fueling hip-hop beefs and harming the culture.

Last Saturday (Sept. 12), Meek hopped on X with some choice words about Ak after Durk's verdict came in the day before. In a series of posts to the platform, the Philadelphia rapper called for fans to unfollow and mute Ak while accusing him of using his platform to tear down successful Black men from the streets.

"Akademiks was in Durk's case after he gas lit every major young hip hop beef," he began. "Let's leave them in the dust. He broadcasted 69 while Durk fought for his life ... don't contact him or touch his platform he's here to destroy successful black men from the streets!"

He continued: "He did the same thing with the Diddy sh*t that sh*t couldn't hurt me ... because ima interact with him one day and ima display every piece of pain that he caused to our people! He Tried to tie me to big u case ... why are they allowed to do this! Because it's content? Akademiks gotta go!"

In a since-deleted post, Meek also criticized A$AP Rocky and Doodie Lo for previously praising Ak and saying he runs hip-hop, then called the media personality "a goofy that watch porn and get drunk daily and don't come out the house."

He then announced plans to start streaming himself with the intent to "overshadow" Akademiks' platform, even teasing the possibility of building a Dream Chasers streaming team.

Akademiks eventually responded by dismissing the rapper's comments and suggesting Meek is stuck in the past.

"Meek want this to be 2015 again. It will never be," Akademiks wrote. "I’m not going back n forth w him. History already is written. Today we focus on what is current and what’s next."

He also showed a screenshot appearing to show multiple calls from Meek on Instagram and a message asking to go live together and added, "Obsession. Goodbye Meek."

Check out all of Meek's posts and Akademiks' response below.

See Meek Mill and Akademiks' Exchange

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