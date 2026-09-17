DJ Akademiks Invites Meek Mill to Pull Up to His House, Tells Him to Have a Will and Testament Ready

DJ Akademiks invites Meek Mill to pull up to his house and tells him to have a will and testament ready.

After rehashing their beef over the weekend, resulting in Ak showing off his gun collection, the infamous streamer continues to taunt Meek. On Wednesday (Sept. 16), Ak continued to go at the Philadelphia rapper and urged Meek to come to his home if there is really an issue.

"[Meek Mill] u ain’t reach my house yet," Ak tweeted. "I been dying to make an example of a b**ch A*s ni**a like u. I beg u to come to here. Imma make n example outta u. Come to my house boy."

"Last time meek mill told the governor of PA on me," he added. "Then he capped bout pulling up. Ni**a … stop asking for my address.. ni**a u pull Up. Make sure u got a written will n testament before that. U said u were gon piss on me. I’m gon be here when u here. Hit me. I wanna c that."

Meek and Ak's beef resurfaced after Meek criticized Ak's coverage of the Lil Durk trial. Meek went on in Ak and blamed him for destroying hip-hop culture. That led to a back-and-forth with Ak on social media.

See DJ Akademiks' posts going at Meek Mill below.

Check Out DJ Akademiks' Tweets Inviting Meek Mill to Pull Up to His House, Tells Him to Have a Will and Testament Ready

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