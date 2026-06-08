Lil Baby Calls DJ Akademiks the Feds in New Music Video Clip, Ak Fires Back

Lil Baby calls DJ Akademiks the feds in a new music video clip and Ak fires back.

On Monday (June 8), a video surfaced that reportedly shows Baby in France filming a music video where he throws a shot at Ak, rapping, "F**k Akadamik, that ni**a the feds."

Ak has since clapped back at the Atlanta rapper.

"Half of Atlanta rappers documented on audio tape telling to cops including half the niggas he still call 'TWIN'" Ak posted on X. "Is this ni**a stupid … if I’m the Feds… young thug the lieutenant I report to him."

Lil Baby and DJ Akademiks' feud dates back a few years. Things appeared to go sour when Ak criticized Baby's music prior to the release of the Baby album, It's Only Me in 2022. Baby would go on to diss the streamer on the tracks "From Now On" featuring Future and "Top Priority."

Ak would later say he would testify against Baby after rumors surfaced that the rapper was under police investigation. The issues continued in 2024, with both trading insults online.

Earlier this year, things escalated again when Lil Baby's assistant, K Rich, claimed he slapped Ak during an encounter. Ak confirmed that Rich tried to slap him but denied that he connected.

"Lil Baby, eat a d**k, ni**a," Ak snapped in a stream recounting the incident. "I'm not even gonna address [K-Rich]. You eat a d**k, ni**a."

There were later talks about Lil Baby and Ak squaring up in a boxing match to settle their differences. However, the squabble never materialized.

See Lil Baby Dissing DK Akademiks and Ak's Response

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