Lil Baby Accused of Getting Into Fight With San Francisco 49ers Player Keion White Who Ends Up Shot

Lil Baby is accused of getting into a dispute with San Francisco 49ers player Keion White, who was shot a short time later.

On Monday (Feb. 9), Bay Area news outlet The San Francisco Standard reported on the shooting, which occurred during a Super Bowl afterparty at Dahlia nightclub around 4 a.m. A witness tells police Lil Baby and his entourage tried to enter White's private section, which resulted in an argument between Baby and White. The witness left the level of the club to notify management when they heard two gunshots and returned to find White shot in the leg.

White was reportedly uncooperative when police asked him who the shooter was. According to Fox 2 San Francisco, no arrests were made and police have not named a suspect in the shooting. According to a statement released by the 49ers, White suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the ankle and has undergone surgery.

On Monday, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie released a statement about the shooting on social media.

"Any violent incident in our city is unacceptable, and I’m hoping Keion recovers quickly," the statement reads. "I’ve spoken with SFPD and 49ers leadership—we are all grateful to our SFPD officers for their quick response. As always, I will continue working with San Francisco law enforcement to ensure our neighborhoods and our residents are safe."

XXL has reached out to Lil Baby's team and the San Francisco Police Department for comment.

Watch Fox 2's Coverage of the Keion White Shooting

