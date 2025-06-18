ASAP Rocky, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Lil Baby and More to Headline the Best Lineup in Europe at the Beach, Please! Music Festival in Romania

Young Thug, A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage, Lil Baby and over a dozen more of the hottest names in hip-hop are gearing up to head overseas to Romania for Beach, Please!, a festival set to deliver the best lineup in Europe this summer.

For five days and five nights from July 9 - 13, the rap game will take over the stunning Romanian Black Sea Coast. While "the best lineup in Europe" may seem like a bold statement, this year's Beach, Please! music festival in Costinesti, Romania is impossible to deny. Yeat, A$AP Rocky, Ken Carson, Rick Ross and Destroy Lonely are only a few of the artists who will hit the sand and light up the stage.

The festival now sits on a permanent location, built from scratch, which means more shows at this spot for years to come. For Beach, Please! 2025, the festival site spans 50 acres that feature chill-out lounges, activity zones and a wide range of food and drinks. Basketball courts, restaurants and a Ferris wheel mean there are activities for everyone. This is the ultimate theme park-level attraction with the best lineup Europe has seen.

Beach, Please! has dropped a hefty bag on investing in the ultimate summer experience that's not only a hip-hop lover's dream but an escape to festival paradise. Endless performances and experiences. Watch the video below to see what the Beach, Please! grounds look like and check out what this year has to offer.

See a First Look at Beach, Please!

The daily lineup for Beach, Please! in 2025 includes, but not limited to:

Thursday, July 10: Young Thug, Yeat, Swae Lee, Lancey Foux and Lazer Dim 700

Friday, July 11: 21 Savage, Destroy Lonely, Rick Ross, Lil Tjay and 6ix9ine

Saturday, July 12: Lil Baby, NLE Choppa, Nav, Lil Tecca and Lil Pump

Sunday, July 13: A$AP Rocky, Ken Carson, Ferg, Denzel Curry, Key Glock and Osamason

For a festival of this magnitude in 2025, the ticket prices will not break the bank. General Access 5-Day passes start at $229 (200 EUR), while single-day passes start at $103 (90 EUR). For a VIP experience at Beach, Please! 2025, passes start at $345 (300 EUR).

Purchase tickets here at tickets.beach-please.ro

Flights to and from Romania for Beach, Please! are simple and easy from two major airports. The festival is a 45-minute drive from Mihal Kogalniceanu Airport in Constanța and a three-hour drive from Bucharest's Henri Coanda Airport. It's recommended that arrival to Beach, Please! each day is done via public transportation services, which can be viewed here.

While accommodations for the festival can be made within the city of Costinesti and surrounding Romanian towns like Mamaia, Constanța, Eforie, Tuzla and Olimp, overnight camping options are available as well. The Beach, Please! campgrounds have showers, toilets, security, 24-hour video surveillance and lockers for belongings. Pre-pitched tents are available for purchase on the Beach, Please! website and tents can also be brought into the campsite with a festival camping pass.

Catch a glimpse at the best lineup in Europe coming to this year's Beach, Please! and some fire concert footage from last year's festival below.

Check Out the Full Lineup Headed to Beach, Please! in 2025

Beach, Please! Lineup Beach, Please! loading...

Watch Everything You Need to Know About Beach, Please Music Festival 2025

Watch 2024 Beach, Please! Performances from Trippie Redd, Rick Ross and Don Toliver

This editorial is presented by Beach, Please! Festival.