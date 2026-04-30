Young Thug insists he's changing his name due to the Jeffrey Epstein controversy.

On Wednesday (April 29), Thugger replied to a post on X that remarked about the public's declining interest in the Epstein files. The tweet also included photos presumably taken from the Department of Justice's Epstein documents, which show the late financier and convicted child sex abuser with multiple females whose faces have been redacted.

"I’m changing my f**king name asap bro," Thugger, whose birth name is Jeffery Williams, wrote.

A short time later, Meek Mill chimed in and asked Thug if he had any ideas what his new name would be.

"What you gone change it to?" Meek inquired.

This wouldn't be the first time Young Thug had contemplated a name change. Back in 2016, 300 Entertainment label head Lyor Cohen announced Thug was changing his rap name to coincide with the Jeffery album.

“Young Thug is not going to be Young Thug anymore. His new name is gonna be, No My Name Is Jeffery. That's his new name," Cohen told the Rap Radar Podcast.

"It's a circular thing, it's important. I'm very excited," he continued about the name change. "Please, respect us to actually segue and utilize his name going forward, okay? Because it's important."

In 2018, Thug announced he was changing his stage name to Sex. Though the new name never stuck, he still uses the moniker on Instagram.

See Young Thug Reveal That He Doesn't Want to Share a Name With Jeffrey Epstein