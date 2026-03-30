Charleston White Threatens to Get Young Thug Sent to Prison After Run-In in Miami

Charleston White threatens to get Young Thug sent to prison after a run-in with the rapper in Miami.

On Sunday (March 29), the controversial social media personality shared a short video on Instagram that appears to show Thug and a group of men surrounding someone. Charleston captioned the clip, "Young Thug and his goons threatened Unc life and tried to attack him at Druski’s Coulda Been Love Reunion, and IT DIDNT GO THEIR WAY!"

In a follow-up post, Charleston gave details about the alleged incident, claiming that he was approached by Thugger and crew at the event. Charleston claimed Thug told him, "We stop on sh*t."

"You on probation. Then you had a fellow with you who was possessing a gun," Charleston continued. "You are not supposed to be around with people that have guns...His words were, 'Don't lose your life in here.' My words were, 'Do it.' Then other people came out and interfered."

Charleston said he pulled out a can of mace to protect himself. He went on to claim that he is getting a restraining order against Thug, pressing charges and getting in contact with the rapper's probation officer and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis regarding the situation.

"King Slime, I'm finna slime your a*s right into Fani Willis hands," Charleston added.

Ralo, who has had issues with Thug, weighed in on the situation on X.

"God please don’t allow Charleston White to send Young Thug to jail, I won’t have nobody to troll 💔," Ralo tweeted.

Young Thug is currently on 15 years of probation after accepting a plea deal in the YSL RICO case in 2024.

XXL has reached out to Young Thug's team and attorney for comment.

See Charleston White Address His Run-In With Young Thug

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