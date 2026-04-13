Young Thug Debuts Rainbow-Colored Hair During Coachella Performance, Brings Out Singer Camila Cabello, Ty Dolla Sign and Nav to Do the Hits

Young Thug debuted a rainbow-colored hairstyle while delivering an energetic set at Coachella that featured surprise guests, including Camila Cabello and Ty Dolla $ign.

On Sunday (April 12), Young Thug rocked the 2026 Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., with his energetic set at the festival's first weekend. The Atlanta rapper don a hairstyle featuring various colors of the rainbow twisted in shades of blue, green, purple, yellow and red. Thug also brought out a few surprise guests to help him perform some of his hits.

According to Revolt TV, Thugger kicked off his set performing "Ski" and censored Gunna's name in the lyrics. He brought out his first guest Ty Dolla $ign to spit his verse from "Carnival," his collaborative hit song with Ye. Thug then welcomed Camila Cabello to the stage to perform their duet song, "Havana," for the first time in seven years since the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Among other hits Young Thug performed included "Digits" and "Lifestyle." Additionally, the set featured a live debut of "Trimski," his collabo track with Nav, who joined him onstage as a surprise guest.

Another viral moment from his set came when Thug paused the show and ordered the crowd to form mosh pits before he performed his lit track, "Hot." However, Thugger instructed the crowd to protect Ye's daughter, North West, and singer-actress Teyana Taylor, and move them away before fans start turning up in the mosh pits.

"North get out of the way. Teyana, get out the way," he said. "Where North at man? Protect North."

Overall, no one got hurt and Young Thug delivered a memorable set at Coachella. Thugger is slated to bring his rainbow vibes back to the desert again for another set during the festival's second weekend.

Watch Young Thug's Performance at 2026 Coachella Music & Arts Festival

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