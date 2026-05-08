Young Thug Claims Rich Homie Quan Was Going to Testify Against Him Before He Died

Young Thug is responding again to Rich Homie Quan's camp and claims that Quan was going to testify against him in the YSL RICO trial before his untimely death.

On Thursday (May 7), Young Thug posted several messages in his Instagram Story responding to Rich Homie Quan's brother who called "cap" on Thugger's claim that he never switched up on RHQ. In since-deleted posts, Thug revealed that Quan was going to testify against him in his gang and racketeering trial in 2024 a week before the late rapper's death.

"Tell them he was about to take the stand on me the week he died sense its a lie," Thug wrote in one missive addressing Quan's brother Rich Homie Dre. "I still luv em and wish he was here tho. I know I wouldn't have walked pass him sleeping on the floor."

Dre responded on his IG Story with, "bet a M[illion] we ain't cooperate[.] I got receipts."

Thug saw Dre's post and insisted that he had love for Quan despite the heated tension they had for one another.

"I don't need a receipt sissy it's in blk&white," he wrote. "R.I.P quan condolences to Mom Dad knows I love him like my own, and I have always been respectful and i was there for him when he went through what he went through."

"All this because I made a post reminiscing about a person I spent a lot of my career with as [friend] and brother," he continued. "We all make mistakes but I'm not the reason he died, yall are."

"I always told him to stop drinking and stop popping pills. Yall made sure he had them when he woke up," he added.

"Sorry pops for this goofy s**t but these ni**as coming at me cause I posted your son in great regards," Thug concluded.

Young Thug's back and forth with Quan's camp stems from his tribute post to Rich Homie Quan on May 5. In his post, the Atlanta rapper shared a throwback video of them in the studio rapping along to their song "Tell Em."

"Never switched on u brada always road with u what happened," Thug wrote in the caption.

While the tribute post seemed innocent enough, it sparked a reaction from Quan's camp who seemingly disagreed with Thug's message, suggesting that it was actually him who switched up on Quan.

"Pride & Ego [man facepalming emoji]" wrote Quan's brother Dre (@Richhomiedre).

Rich Homie Quan passed away on Sept. 5, 2024 from an accidental drug overdose. In October of 2025, in an interview with Adin Ross, Young Thug said he wished he squashed his beef with Quan before he died.

See Young Thug Response to Rich Homie Quan's Brother

See Young Thug's Tribute Post to Rich Homie Quan and Reaction from Quan's Camp

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