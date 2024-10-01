Rich Homie Quan’s Cause of Death Revealed – Report

Rich Homie Quan's cause of death has reportedly been revealed nearly a month after his untimely death.

Rich Homie Quan's Death Ruled Accident

On Tuesday (Oct. 1), TMZ provided an update on the Atlanta rapper's cause of death. According to the celebrity news site, Rich Homie Quan, born Dequantes Lamar, passed from an accidental overdose caused by the combined effects of Fentanyl, Alprazolam, Codeine and Promethazine. The rapper also had THC in his system. There were no signs of trauma on RHQ's body.

XXL has reached out to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office for comment.

Rich Homie Quan's Death Shocks Hip-Hop Community

As previously reported, RHQ died at the age of 34 on Sept. 5. According to a police report, Rich Homie Quan's RHQ's brother, Andre Munford, told police that Munford woke up around 3 a.m. on Sept. 5 and saw the rapper asleep on the floor by the kitchen with food in his mouth. Munford told officers the scene was "very unusual." Munford reacted by picking Quan up off the floor and putting him on the couch.

A few hours later, RHQ's girlfriend, Amber Williams, said she saw the rapper asleep on the couch when she left to take her kids to school. She returned and went back to bed. When she awoke, she checked on Quan who was unresponsive. She immediately called 911. Quan was later pronounced dead.

In the wake of his death, many rappers hopped on social media and offered condolences including 2 Chainz, Quavo, Boosie, Playboi Carti and others. Quan was laid to rest following a memorial service held on Sept. 17.