Heartbreaking Rich Homie Quan 911 Call Surfaces of His Death

Rich Homie Quan's Death Details Emerge in 911 Call

Several hours after the hip-hop community learned Rich Homie Quan had died on Thursday (Sept. 5), a 911 call emerged that described the scene following his passing.

In the call, obtained by TMZ, a woman identified as the rapper's girlfriend, Amber Williams, requests a 911 to a residence where the Atlanta rapper was staying.

"I need a ambulance," Williams tells the 911 operator. "Um, my boyfriend, he's been sleep on the couch, um, since this morning. Well, he never came to bed last night, asleep on the couch. I left him on the couch. Before I took my son to school this morning, put a blanket over him. And now I just checked on him again, ’cause he never got up. I don't feel a heartbeat. I don't see him breathing."

Williams reveals that she turned Quan over and he "kinda foamed at the mouth." The dispatcher then instructs Williams to find a defibrillator if accessible. When that appeared not to be an option, the 911 operator said the paramedics were on the way and asked Williams to lay Quan on his back.

"He is not waking up," Williams says.

Rich Homie Quan, 34, passed away at his Atlanta home earlier today. No cause of death has been revealed at this time. However, Boosie BadAzz, who was one of the first rappers to comment on Quan's passing, claimed the deceased artist died of an overdose.

"JUST GOT WORD @RichHomieQuan JUST OD JUST TALK TO WUAN THE OTHER DAY #gomissuni**a," Boosie tweeted earlier today.

Despite Boosie's information, there is no confirmation on the cause of death.

Rich Homie Quan was an influential part of the new school of Atlanta rappers in the early 2010s. He took off with his song "Type of Way" in 2013 as a result of the sing-song delivery in his rhymes. Classic tracks like "Walk Thru" featuring Problem and "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)" followed. Quan even partnered up with Young Thug in 2013, to form the group Rich Gang with Birdman. Their creative union produced the trap anthem "Lifestyle," which became a universal soundtrack for anyone climbing to the top of the mountain in their life or having goals to get there.

In his final post on Instagram before his death, Rich Homie Quan wrote, "Vision clear even through the BS ," along with a photo of himself wearing glasses. The rapper is survived by his four children.

Hear the 911 call detailing Rich Homie Quan's death below.

