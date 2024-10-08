Bodycam Footage Shows Police Interviewing Rich Homie Quan’s Girlfriend and Brother at the Home Rapper Died In

Bodycam footage showing police interviewing Rich Homie Quan’s girlfriend and brother at the home where the rapper died has surfaced.

Police Investigate Rich Homie Quan's Death in Bodycam Footage

On Monday (Oct. 7), bodycam footage surfaced that shows police responding to a 911 call at Rich Homie Quan's home on the day he died, Sept. 5. In the video, which can be seen below, police interview RHQ's girlfriend Amber Williams and his brother Andre Munford, who both tell them how they found the rapper appearing to be asleep and later unresponsive.

Munford tells police on the scene he discovered Rich Homie asleep with food in his mouth around 3 a.m., and he picked the rapper up and placed him on a couch. Williams explains that she left around 6 a.m. to take their kids to school and saw RHQ lying on the couch. When she returned he was still there. She went back to sleep and woke up around 11 a.m. to find RHQ unresponsive and she called emergency services.

Another bodycam video from the scene shows police interviewing a woman who was attempting to leave the property during their investigation. She seems a bit uncooperative at first but eventually tells police she arrived shortly after the incident to visit someone who lives in the house, but has no idea what happened to Quan. After questioning her, police let her go.

Rich Homie Quan's Posthumous Album Arrives

Rich Homie Quan's legacy will continue to live on through his music. On Oct. 4, what would have been the Atlanta rapper's 35th birthday, his estate released his first posthumous album Forever Going In. The new album contains 34 songs plus a bonus track and features guest appearances from 2 Chainz, Skilla Baby, Plies, Sukihana and others.

Check out the bodycam footage below.

Watch Bodycam Footage of Police Responding to a 911 Call for Rich Homie Quan the Day He Died