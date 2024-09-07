Rich Homie Quan’s Girlfriend Releases Statement on Feeling Traumatized Following His Death

Rich Homie Quan's girlfriend has released a statement revealing that she is traumatized following the death of the late rapper.

On Saturday (Sept. 7), Rich Homie Quan's girlfriend, Amber Nicole Williams, released a heartbreaking statement on her Instagram Story following the death of her boyfriend. In her statement, which can be viewed below, Williams, who is the mother of RHQ's two children, expressed unbearable pain over the death of the late Atlanta rapper. She also revealed that she is still traumatized over Quan's death.

Williams was the one who found Quan unresponsive in his home on Sept. 5 and called 911. She attempted to provide aid to Quan after she said he fell asleep on the couch and never woke up. Sadly, Quan passed away at the age of 34.

"This pain is unbearable," Williams began her statement. "The love you all have shown is an over flow. I truly appreciate everyone who's reached out."

"I'm traumatized from a moment that'll forever be in my head," she continued. "I have nothing to prove because my love for my other half was ALWAYS shown, I had nothing to hide."

"Please respect me and the family at this time. Our house is no longer a home. I'm completely heartbroken[,]" she added. "15 years gone. I'll never be the same. This is a complete nightmare. We never could let go, but you didn't have to leave me like this."

Rich Homie Quan 911 Call Surfaces Following His Death

Following the death of Rich Homie Quan, born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, a 911 call surfaced depicting the aftermath of RHQ's untimely passing.

In the call, obtained by TMZ, RHQ's girlfriend, Amber Williams, is calling 911 to a residence where the Atlanta rapper was staying.

"I need a ambulance," Williams tells the 911 operator. "Um, my boyfriend, he's been sleep on the couch, um, since this morning. Well, he never came to bed last night, asleep on the couch. I left him on the couch. Before I took my son to school this morning, put a blanket over him. And now I just checked on him again, 'cause he never got up. I don't feel a heartbeat. I don't see him breathing."

Williams reveals that she turned Quan over and he "kinda foamed at the mouth." The dispatcher then instructs Williams to find a defibrillator if accessible. When that appeared not to be an option, the 911 operator said the paramedics were on the way and asked Williams to lay Quan on his back.

"He is not waking up," Williams says.

Sadly, Rich Homie Quan died at his Atlanta home on Sept. 5. No cause of death has been revealed at this time.

