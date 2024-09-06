Rich Homie Quan’s Father Describes ‘Unbearable Pain’ Felt by His Son’s Death

Rich Homie Quan's father describes the "unbearable pain" felt by his son's death.

Rich Homie Quan's Dad Releases Heartbreaking Statement on His Son's Death

On Friday (Sept. 6), Corey Lamar, Rich Homie Quan's father, released a heartbreaking statement on his Instagram Story regarding his son's untimely passing. Lamar expressed a sense of overwhelming grief and asked that fans of Rich Homie Quan pray for him and his loved ones.

"Unbearable pain," Corey Lamar wrote in the statement below regarding his son Rich Homie Quan's death. "Lord please please please help me to understand this. To lose my son, my 1st born, my best friend. Lord please let this be a dream... Y'all pray for me and my family. I feel like I'm crushed into a million pieces."

Aside from being a loving father who was often by his son's side, Corey Lamar also served as a staple of Rich Homie Quan's management team alongside his co-manager Rich Homie Monta.

News of Rich Homie Quan's Passing Shocks the Hip-Hop Community

Corey Lamar's grief-stricken statement arrives less than 24 hours after Rich Homie Quan, born Dequantes Devontay Lamar died at the age of 34 on Thursday (Sept. 5). A harrowing recording of a 911 call obtained by TMZ finds Rich Homie Quan's girlfriend, Amber Williams, attempting to aide the Atlanta rapper after she says he fell asleep on the couch and never woke up.

Remembered fondly for his run alongside fellow Rich Gang members Young Thug and Birdman, Quan first broke through to the mainstream with hit songs like 2013's "Type of Way" and 2015's "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)." Notable figures from all corners of the rap game offered tributes to Rich Homie Quan in the hours following news of his passing including Playboi Carti, Boosie BadAzz and 2 Chainz, among many others.

See the heartbreaking statement from Rich Homie Quan's father below.

