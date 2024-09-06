Rich Homie Quan’s Best Songs of His Career

In the Atlanta rap scene, Rich Homie Quan was a star whose contributions to hip-hop were respected. He captivated fans with his melodic delivery and catchy hooks. The rapper's songs were enhanced by his versatile rhymes that ranged from menacing to playful.

Quan's 2013 breakthrough hit, "Type of Way," elevated him to the same level of superstardom as Future and Young Thug. As a result of his connection to Thugger, he and Quan formed Rich Gang with alongside Birdman that year.

The London On Da Track-produced hit "Lifestyle," Quan's collaborative song with Thug and Birdman as part of Rich Gang, is probably his most beloved song among fans. The aspirational banger features Quan delivering his most flossiest of rhymes.

"I'm Willie B, beatin' on my chest, in the jungle, aye (Hey)/Money on money, I got commas in every bank/Sunday through Monday, I've been grindin' with no sleep (Swear)/Talkin' 'bout takin' somethin' from me, like, no way (Nah)," he raps on the song.

His 2015 hit "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)," is a joyous, get-money track that showcased his playful side.

During the 2014 XXL Freshman Class, Quan put his lyrical skills on display with a fire freestyle. His performance featured an array of punchlines, boastful rhymes and a sing-songy flow.

"My flow hard to bite for all you stale eaters/And I'm still smart as hell like a Yale teacher/Pneumonia, I'm hot-headed, rare fever," he rapped. "No sick days on my job description, no calling off/My h* gone, I'm home alone, Macaulay Culkin."

As a tribute to the late Rich Homie Quan, who sadly passed away on Sept. 5, XXL highlights the best songs throughout his illustrious career. While this list is by no means comprehensive, it serves as a testament to the ATL legend's lyrical skills and his creative mind. Peep them below.