Define Me: Jorjiana

The Midwest rapper shares the stories behind some of her biggest songs.

Words: Peter A. Berry

It’d be easy to label Jorjiana as just another Bhad Bhabie, but she’s a lot more humble. She gives off a quiet humility, largely unimpressed with her own accomplishments, which are considerable. Since unloading tracks like “ILBB2” in 2024, the Indiana native used a subdued flow and Michigan-inflected soundscapes to make her way onto rap's radar. She’s got the aesthetic hallmarks of a viral star, but she’d say she’s more than that. Project 219, the 14-track effort she dropped this past November, showcases her skills. After delivering her latest single, “Rich Finally,” earlier this month, the new music is coming. Here, Jorjiana gives some insight into crafting some of the most important tracks of her career.

“ILBB2 (We Love BB2)”

“That's the song that did blow me up for real. I think that's why it blew up because it was a freestyle. It allows more creativity to show."

“219 Intro”

“The song is vulnerable, the sh*t hard, too. I was being real honest in the song about where I come from and what I be going through. And then midway through the song, the big change and it turned into a hard rap song. So it goes from being vulnerable to some angry sh*t. I feel like it's just versatile."

“Exit Row”

“I deada*s wrote the song when I was sitting in the exit row on the plane. But some b**ch out-bought my seat. I picked a window seat in row eight, and somebody bought it. Them b**ches placed me in the exit row because somebody took my seat and then I wrote a song. 'Exit Row' has some good bars on it. I think it's a certain style of beat that just make me rap in Instagram captions. I don't know if it's on some smooth trap sh*t, for some reason, I just get to rapping in captions.”

“Elevator Spaghetti”

“I think when people think of a Jorjiana song, they probably think of the ones that are viral and not the ones that I think are better. 'Elevator Spaghetti.' I think it’s a good song. It's just not a viral one that I have.”

“Outlandish Fries”

“It was a horrible day [when I recorded the song]. I got a call from the nursing home that my nana was passing away and there was nothing I could do about it. And I was her power of attorney and I was forced to stay in the studio then go visit her. I made that song and then after I made the song, I got the call [that] she died. That was the hardest song I made, because I honestly didn't want to do anything that day. I didn't even want to breathe that day.”

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