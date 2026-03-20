LaRussell proudly represents the Bay Area and has been doing so through all 42 albums he's dropped since 2019. On his new album, Something's in the Water, the Vallejo, Calif., rapper collaborated with the crunk king Lil Jon to deliver a nostalgic, fun musical journey to the Yay Area circa 2006 when hyphy was at its peak and everyone was going dumb. LaRussell talks about collaborating with hitmaker Lil Jon, his Roc Nation deal, the starting five rappers from the West Coast and more in a new interview for XXL's Talk It Up podcast powered by DistroKid. This interview was conducted prior to the rapper releasing his controversial new song "Heaven Sent."

Since the release of Something's in the Water with Lil Jon on March 1, LaRussell has been humbled by the positive responses to the project. The West Coast MC was promoting the album on social media in an effort to sell 100,000 copies independently. The move turned into a viral campaign that included celebrities like NBA star Kyrie Irving buying the project for $11,000. "I'm really honored and grateful to be in this position," he tells XXL. "Just hearing people slap it out their cars and seeing all the kids in school react, it's lovely. I never could have imagined it, you know? It's just something you have to live out yourself."

"When we was cooking it, me and Lil Jon was like, 'Man, we are making special pieces that feel nostalgic and remind us of that time but also feel so fresh and new,'" he continues. "So, you know, the reaction is warranted. It feels good to see people have the feeling we had while making it."

In February, LaRussell surprised fans with his announcement that he's signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation empire. The decision sparked criticism from people who felt the 31-year-old rhymer sold out by partnering with a major entity after building a reputation of being strictly an independent artist. LaRussell insists that he still has his publishing rights and owns his masters. For him, the Roc Nation deal has helped him expand his Good Compenny label.

"They seen me build what I built and Hov says, 'Here's our Green Book and here's all the things that we built for ourselves. I want you to utilize them to become the best version of yourself possible,'" he explains of their partnership.

When it comes to representing the West Coast, LaRussell feels no pressure carrying the region on his back. However, he acknowledges that it's a group effort similar to a basketball team. "I don't think there's no kind of pressure. I just show up and ball," he says.

So with his basketball-themed response, we asked LaRussell who his starting five rappers for the West Coast.

"Kendrick [Lamar], myself, Water [E-40], Mustard, Kehlani, it's a lot of us holding it down," he tells XXL.

"Malachi, Shante, Jane Handcock, Misa James," LaRussell shouts out as new rappers he sees carrying the rock for the West Coast.

Check out LaRussell's interview with XXL, where he discusses his new album, dealing with online trolls, the future of his backyard concert performances, advice he gives to up-and-coming rappers and more below.

Watch LaRussell's Interview With XXL