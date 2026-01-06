NBA Star Kyrie Irving Buys LaRussell Album for $11,001 as Rapper Aims to Sell 100,000 Albums Independently

NBA star Kyrie Irving spent $11,001 for LaRussell's new album as the rapper aims to sell 100,000 copies independently.

On Jan. 1, Bay Area rapper announced he was selling his new album, Something's in the Water, with no label support, with the goal of moving 100,000 units. Buyers can pay a minimum of $.99 for the project. On Sunday (Jan. 4), LaRussell announced he'd gotten a big major donation from none other than future NBA Hall of Famer, Kyrie Irving.

"This morning, I woke up and I had a sale for $11,000," LaRussell announced during a livestream. "And I'm like, who the hell would give me $11,000? And it happened to be No. 11 on the Dallas Mavericks."

LaRussell later got on the phone with Kyrie, who praised the rapper's artistry and grind.

"You earned it. You deserve it," Kyrie said. "You work your a*s off. I want to contribute to what you got going on. And I know you'll pay it forward."

Other celebrities have hopped onboard to help LaRussell reach his goal. On Monday (Jan. 5), Snoop Dogg copped the album for $2,500.

"UNCLE SNOOP BOUGHT AN ALBUM FOR $2,500!!!!" LaRussell revealed on X. "It feels so good knowing those who came before me and paved a way for me to do what I do respects my art and my grind. I wouldn't do what I do today If I never watched Snoop performing on the Up In Smoke DVD!!! That DVD kicked off my desire to rap!!!"

Comedian Cedric The Entertainer also contributed $1,000. So far, LaRussell has sold over 5,700 copies of the new album.

Watch LaRussell Reveal Kyrie Irving and Snoop Dogg Paid Thousands of Dollars for LaRussell's New Indie Album