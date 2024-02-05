February 2024 New Music Releases

February can seem like a pretty dull month overall. Many people remain confined indoors during this bitterly cold month, while others simply don't have a lot to look forward to in terms of breaks or vacations. With that being said, February 2024 is looking to be a pretty packed month for great rap music.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign Set to Drop New Joint Album Vultures

After so many delays and dozens of controversial headlines, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign seem finally ready to drop off Vultures on Feb. 9, the new joint album from the recently formed duo. "Vultures," the LP's title track featuring Bump J, leaked online back in November of 2023. The track caused plenty of controversy due to Ye claiming that he isn't anti-Semitic because he's had sex with a Jewish woman.

Regardless, the lead single dropped, and excitement grew for Ye's return. On Dec. 12, 2023 Kanye West hosted his first rave in Miami as a celebratory listening event for the project, which was due out at the end of that week but never dropped. The party stirred up more controversy after Ye donned a black KKK-inspired hood similar to the ones seen in his music video for 2013's "Black Skinhead." Ye's daughter North West was also spotted at the rave, and she performed a verse presumably from a new song she has on the album.

Kanye West then hosted another listening event for the album on Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas, and closed out the late-night affair by going on a lengthy rant inside a hotel room with the event's attendees. During the rant, Ye called out Drake, Jay-Z and a slew of others for not supporting him over the past year and criticized Adidas as well. The duo has since announced they will be released three volumes of the album dropping in February, March and April, respectively.

Soulja Boy Returns With Swag 6

Soulja Boy returned with the latest entry in his Swag series on Feb. 1 after having previously announced the project back in December of 2023. The new project includes the single "Get That Money," which he dropped last December as well. It's nice to see Big Draco turn his focus back to music considering his beef with Blueface has been making all the headlines.

The issues between Blueface and Soulja Boy began last December when Blueface confidentially said he could beat Soulja Boy in a Verzuz. The feud has since escalated to death threats, a lawsuit and a potential squabble. Even Blueface going to jail hasn't stopped the two rappers from dissing each other.

Fivio Foreign Drops New Pain & Love 2 Mixtape

Fivio Foreign returns with his first release in almost year, Pain & Love 2. After putting out his Without Warning EP last May, Fivo has been laying low plotting on the new year. He drops his first release of 2024 on Feb. 9, going up against Ye and Ty.

Pain & Love 2 is the sequel to the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper's 2019 mixtape of the same name. The latest edition is 10 songs deep. Meek Mill, Lil Tjay, Swae Lee, Rowdy Rebel, 41 and more make guest appearances on the offering. Fivio has previewed the tape with the singles "Same 24" featuring Meek Mill and "Get Deady" with 41.

Fivio released his debut album B.I.B.L.E in April of 2022. Featuring guest appearances from Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Coi Leray, A$AP Rocky, Lil Tjay and others, the LP debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 chart. Fivio is currently working on his sophomore album.

See all the hip-hop projects dropping in February of 2024 below.