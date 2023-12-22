Blueface's claims about his sexual encounter with Soulja Boy's child's mother have reportedly landed the Los Angeles rapper in litigation.

Soulja Boy's Child's Mother Sues Blueface

On Friday (Dec. 22), TMZ broke the news that Blueface is being sued by Jackilyn Martinez, the mother of Soulja Boy's 1-year-old son. Martinez is claiming she was recently defamed when Blueface alleged he had sex with her the day before her baby shower with Soulja, according to court documents obtained by the celebrity news site. The woman's legal team say they sent Blue a cease and desist letter on Tuesday (Dec. 19), demanding he remove his statement about Martinez from social media. However, they say he responded by posting, "Nobody ever said your name ... I don't even know who you are," on Instagram.

Martinez admits to having sex with Blueface one time in 2018 but claims his baby shower comments defamed her and her child.

Blueface and Soulja Boy Beef Erupts

Last weekend, beef erupted between Soulja Boy and Blueface after Blue insisted he could beat Soulja in a Verzuz. The two later got on Instagram Live together and exchanged shots. At one point, Blueface claimed he had sex with SB's baby mom.

"What's old about your BM sucking my d**k?" Blueface questioned during the back-and-forth. "N***a, I f**ked your baby mama the day before your baby shower," he added.

XXL has reached out to Blueface's team for comment.