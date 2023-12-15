Blueface Insists He Will Beat Soulja Boy in a Verzuz Battle, Soulja Fires Back

Blueface is confident that he would have no trouble beating Soulja Boy in a Verzuz battle. However, Soulja says, hold on.

Blueface Says He Will Beat Soulja Boy in Verzuz Battle

On the latest episode of Open Thoughts podcast, which premiered on YouTube on Tuesday (Nov. 12), host Funny Marco asked Blueface who would win in a Verzuz battle between him and Soulja Boy. The Los Angeles rapper boldly said he could beat anybody, much to Marco's shock.

"I can outperform anybody hit for hit," Blue boasted at the 13-minute mark in the video below.

Funny Marco disagreed and ran down Soulja's hits including "Crank That" and "Kiss Me Thru the Phone."

Okay," Blue responded after Marco listed Soulja's upteenth hits. "Shout-out to f**king Soulja. I f**ks with Soulja Boy."

Soulja Boy Responds to Blueface's Bold Statement That He Could Beat Him In a Verzuz

Soulja Boy caught wind of Blueface's comments and hopped on his Instagram Live today (Dec. 15) to shoot down Blue's notion that he could beat him in a Verzuz.

"You gon' perform bust down "Thotiana" five times in a row? Cut it out n***a," Soulja clapped back in the video below.

The Atlanta rapper then questioned whether Blueface was aware of his music catalog, which includes hit songs such as "Make it Clap" and "Rick & Morty."

"Don't make me go into the vault and start pulling s**t out with Bow Wow and s**t. N***a what?" Soulja said.

"I get to pullin' out s**t with Yo Gotti. I get to pulling out shit with [The Game]. You know how many songs I got, buddy?" he continued. "I got songs with Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Trey Songz, Omarion, DJ Khaled. What the f**k?"

Upon realizing the absurdity of Blueface's remark, Soulja Boy rose to his feet and requested that Funny Marco interview him and that a Verzuz battle be arranged immediately.

In response, Blueface hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, and claimed that him and Soulja's baby mother are working on an album together, possibly on his new MILF label.

"I ain't never told one lie he naming all thse people he got song with he don't even know me [and] his Bm made a whole album [tears of joy emoji]," posted Blue. "I got Soulja Bm in album mode [tears of joy emoji]."

"My d**k is bigger than yours [tears of joy emoji] haha," he added. "Came straight from his Bm mouth [man shoulder shrug emoji]."

It will be interesting to see if a Verzuz battle gets set up between them.

Watch Blueface boldly proclaim that he could beat Soulja Boy in a Verzuz battle and Soulja Boy's response below. Also, read Blueface's tweets poking fun at Big Draco and insisting that he could beat him in a Verzuz below.

Watch Blueface Insist He Will Beat Soulja Boy in a Verzuz Battle on Open Thoughts Podcast

Watch Soulja Boy Respond to Blueface Regarding His Verzuz Challenge