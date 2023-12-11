Blueface and NLE Choppa Trade Shots After the Mother of NLE’s Kid Claims Blue Tried to Talk to Her

Blueface and NLE Choppa are trading shots on social media after Choppa's child's mother accused the Los Angeles rapper of trying to talk to her.

Blueface and NLE Choppa Exchange Words

On Sunday (Dec. 10), NLE Choppa responded to news that Blueface tried to holla at his child's mother Marissa Da'Nae. In the comment section of an Instagram post about the attempt, Choppa wrote: "He tinder call him didddddddy."

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Choppa responded to Chrisean Rock's post confirming the story.

"I was MIA like Chrisean tooth back letting loose like a N***a had to poot," Choppa wrote, quoting his own lyric from the new single "Shotta Flow 7."

Blueface has since responded to NLE Choppa's remarks. On Monday (Dec. 11), Blue hit up X and claimed NLE Choppa has been trying to contact him.

"Nle been calling my fone all day about his baby momma but I’m tender," Blueface shared. "He hopped on that no rizz train till he seen I had that number now I’m his shotta flow remix friend don’t call me about no b***h boy..."

NLE Choppa followed up responding, "Keep bullying women, that ain’t gone work here n stop snitching that ain’t very SY of you P.S.shotta flow 7 out now too."

Marissa Da'Nae Calls Out Blueface

This whole situation started over the weekend when Marissa, the mother of NLE Choppa's son Chozen Wone, went on Instagram Live with Chrisean Rock and explained how she had a recent encounter with Blueface where he tried to holla at her.

"He pulled me to the side, he asked me what my name was," Marissa explained. "I told him, 'I'm not interested. I know your baby moms'...And I was like, 'You know my baby daddy.' He was like, 'Who your baby daddy?' And I told him...He was like, 'You gon' choose my baby mama over me?' And I was like, 'Yeah.'"

Marissa also fired off several tweets on X, where she accused Blueface of getting her phone number by sneakily looking through phone records and calling her several times.

See Blueface and NLE Choppa trading shots on social media after Marissa accuses Blue of trying to talk to her below.