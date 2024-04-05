J. Cole, GloRilla, Lil Yachty’s Concrete Boys and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

As rap fans put together their spring playlist, new projects continue to roll in at a breakneck pace to soundtrack the venture outside. This week, a lauded lyricist surprises with a surprise release, a bona fide rapper gives her fans more bars with a deluxe effort, a Memphis rhymer is back with a new mixtape, an Atlanta legend showcases his newly launched label's lineup of young spitters and more.

J. Cole Surprises With Might Delete Later

Just in time for Dreamville Fest this weekend, J. Cole comes through with the surprise new project Might Delete Later. The North Carolina native announced the release on his Instagram page on April 5: "J. Cole - Might Delete Later. Out now." The effort includes 12 tracks with features from his Dreamville Records artists Bas and Ari Lennox, Cam'ron, Ab-Soul, Central Cee, Young Dro, Gucci Mane and Daylyt. The standout track for rap fans at the moment is the closer "7 Minute Drill." People think Cole is taking aim at Kendrick Lamar on the track as a response to "Like That."

Doja Cat Drops Off Scarlet 2 CLAUDE

In classic Doja Cat fashion, the the rapper announced her Scarlet deluxe on a bizarre interview show called Therapy Gecko, in which she and the host were dressed in big green Gecko suits that included a full face of makeup. Doja says Scarlet 2 CLAUDE is inspired by The Hunchback of Notre Dame character of the same name. She reveals it's because of the Disney villain's toxic tendencies towards character Esmerelda. Doja then shared the album's cover art last Friday (March 29), which is a close-up image of her hair.

GloRilla Unleashes New Mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang

GloRilla's "Yeah Glo" single has become inescapable since it dropped in February. Now she's ready to drop off her next mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang. Glo's newest effort features appearances from Moneybagg Yo, Megan Thee Stallion, Kevo Muney, Boston Richey and Finesse2tymes. The trape comes after Glo's breakout 2022 mixtape, Anyways, Life's Great..., made her a star.

Lil Yachty Drops New Label Compilation Tape It's Us Vol. 1

Lil Yachty's Concrete Boys collective has finally arrived in full force. Yachty, dc2trill, Draft Day, Karrahbooo and 31camo unleash the It's Us Vol. 1 tape today. The new project arrives following a year of Lil Boat eagerly promoting the group for the last year. He's been speaking about them nonstop on his A Safe Place podcast, and they've hit the road touring together. Their On the Radar Concrete Cypher exploded last October, raking in over 5 million views. The Concrete team is solid with this one.

