Quavo Comes for Chris Brown in New Response Diss Song

Quavo just upped the ante on his beef with Chris Brown by dropping the new Breezy diss song "Over H*es & B***hes."

Quavo Responds to Chris Brown

The beef between CB and Huncho is heating up. On Monday (April 22), Quavo released the new diss on YouTube. On the new track, which can be heard below, Quavo goes in on the Virginia crooner.

"P***y n***a, pull up, crash out about your bae/Lil' b***h, come dance battle with my drac' (Brrt)/You been f**ked your bag up when you punched Ri' in the face/Talking about fashion week, you sparing who?/Come punch me in my face (P***y)," Quavo raps. "It ain't nun' but a fade, you know you lost to Frank (Frank Ocean)/N***as ran in your house, tied up your aunt 'cause you ain't pay (Auntie)/This bullet got your name (Chris)/Don't even bring up Take, p***y."

Elsewhere Quavo raps, "Lil' boy wanna die 'bout some coochie? (Bow)/You still f**ked up 'bout Karrueche? (Damn)/You tried to beat up Teyana, (No cap) but Usher wouldn't let you do it (Usher)/The cocaine got 'em, your honor (White), bipolar disorder, no wonder/You was the greatest, n***a, you fumbled, going out sad, I'm watching you crumble."

The cover art for the track shows an animated image of Quavo choking Breezy. The photoshopped image derives from a photo of Chris choking a woman at a party back in 2018, though at the time CB claimed he was just horseplaying.

Chris Brown Responds to Diss Song on Instagram

Chris Brown has already responded to the new Huncho diss.

"Google raps that s**t oooooh," CB wrote on his Instagram Story below. "Damn I was excited. That s**t don't even need a response. Takeoff rap better."

50 Cent Reacts to Quavo Diss

50 Cent has weighed in on the Quavo diss also.

"I don’t know why I like all of this, but I like it!" Fif captioned a clip of the song on Instagram. "This heat keep it coming. Breezy gonna punch him in the face."

Chris Brown and Quavo Beef Sizzles

Chris Brown and Quavo's beef originates with Chris taking exception to Quavo dating Chris' ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran following their breakup in 2017. It has never been resolved. Earlier this month, Chris released the song "Freak" where he takes shots at Quavo. Huncho responded with the track "Tender." Over the weekend, Breezy went at Quavo's throat on the vitriolic track "Weakest Link." He goes as far as to rap about people wishing Quavo died instead of Takeoff.

Check out Quavo's new Chris Brown diss song below.

Listen to Quavo's "Over H*es & B***hes"

See Chris Brown's Response to Quavo's New Diss Track

See 50 Cent's Response to Quavo's New Diss Track