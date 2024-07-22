Chris Brown Accused of Attacking Concertgoers, Hit With Lawsuit

Chris Brown is being accused of attacking concertgoers over the weekend and is now being hit with a lawsuit by the individuals who were allegedly harmed.

Chris Brown and His Team Reportedly Fight Fans After Concert

On Monday (July 22), Texas attorney Tony Buzbee went on Instagram and uploaded a picture of Chris Brown wearing an orange jumpsuit during his incarceration in 2014 at the District of Columbia jail in Washington DC. In the photo's caption, which can be seen below, Tony alleges that on Saturday (July 20), Chris Brown and his entourage physically hurt several concertgoers who attended his 11:11 Tour stop in Fort Worth, Texas. Additionally, Buzbee reveals the outcome of Chris and his associates' alleged tussle with one of the individuals.

"On Saturday night in Ft. Worth, entertainer Chris Brown, along with his entourage, attacked and brutally beat several men who had just attended his concert," Buzbee typed. "Multiple police reports have been made. At least one of the men beaten remains hospitalized.

The lawyer then explained he is representing four people who have filed suit against the Virginia singer.

"Chris Brown has a long history of violence," Buzbee continued. "He has been arrested or accused of assault on at least ten occasions. Enough! The Buzbee Law Firm filed suit this morning on behalf of the four men brutalized this last weekend in the hope of obtaining justice for these victims and putting an end, once and for all, to Brown’s intolerable and thuggish behavior."

Buzbee has also released a statement to XXL that reads: "We will try this case in the courtroom, not the press. We will aggressively pursue justice in this case."

The Fort Worth Police Department confirmed that a report was filed but would not comment further on the incident citing an open investigation.

XXL has reached out to Chris Brown's team for comment.

Some of Chris Brown's Legal Troubles Explained

Chris Brown has a history of being in trouble with the law. In 2009, the singer-rapper was charged with physically assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna. Fast forward to 2013 and C. Breezy is arrested for a felony assault charge and alleged hit-and-run. Then, in 2019, Chris was taken to jail due to allegedly assaulting a photographer in Florida.

See the attorney's Instagram post accusing Chris Brown of assault below.

