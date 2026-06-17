Judge Declares Mistrial in Chris Brown Dog Attack Case, CB Says ‘It Happens’

A judge declares a mistrial in the Chris Brown dog attack case and CB says, "It happens," when asked about the outcome.

On Tuesday (June 16), Breezy appeared in court to face trial for a civil lawsuit filed by the singer's former housekeeper, Maria Avila, who claims she was viciously mauled by Brown's dog in 2020. However, the case was declared a mistrial by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Huey P. Cotton after one of the jurors looked up information related to the case on the internet and shared it with other jury members, Rolling Stone reports.

“Unfortunately, one of the jurors has violated my admonitions against searching the internet for information, and not only that, but he also shared it, and as a consequence, I have to declare a mistrial,” Judge Cotton told the court.

Brown was ordered back in court on Thursday (June 18) to restart the trial with a new jury. TMZ caught up with the singer outside the courtroom. He responded, "It happens," when asked about the initial trial ending prematurely. "That's crazy," he replied when asked his thoughts on Avila seeking $90 million in her lawsuit.

Maria Avila sued Chris Brown in April of 2021, claiming she suffered lifelong physical injuries when she was attacked by Brown's Caucasian Shepherd while taking out the trash at his California home. The dog was euthanized by police 12 days after the attack.

Watch Chris Brown Speaking After His Dog Attack Trial Is Declared a Mistrial