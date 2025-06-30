In the Middle of Drake Drama, Chris Brown Shows Love to T-Pain and Drizzy’s Friend Chubbs Chimes In

Chris Brown pays homage to T-Pain amid the crooner's feud with Drake and Drizzy's friend Chubbs chimes in.

Chris Brown Gives Props to T-Pain

On June 28, CB shared a post on his Instagram Story giving props to T-Pain.

"Random Thought...@Tpain is one of the goats of my generation," Breezy wrote. "Giving you your flowers pioneer. Love you my brother."

Drake's Friend Chubbs Appears to Clown T-Pain

The same day, Drake's right-hand man, Chubbs, shared a video on social media showing him requesting a DJ at a club to play T-Pain songs. In the clip, which can be seen below, Chubbs makes the request over and over and gets no response.

"@tpain I tried bro. Next spot they got you," he wrote over the clip.

Drake and T-Pain's Feud Explained

In what might be one of the year's most unexpected rap clashes, T-Pain and Drake beef popped off last week. It started when T-Pain appeared on the Crash Dummies Podcast on June 26 and offered his thoughts on Drake bowing out of the rap game gracefully.

"The one thing I learned from Drake. And one thing, he hasn't followed his own words," T-Pain said. "Drake said, 'I wanna be one of the people that gracefully bow out and not get kicked out'...He's the person he said he didn't want to be."

Drake felt slighted by T-Pain's comments and responded in the comment section of an Instagram post.

"This guy always had resentment for me [crying laughing emoji]," Aubrey wrote. "You can hear it every time she speaks on my name."

